Police Searching For Escapee In Randolph County The West Virginia State Police is looking for a man who escaped custody this afternoon. State Police in Randolph County are looking for Sampson Odell IV. Odell is 6' 3" tall and weighs 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt, blue jeans and work boots. Odell was being transported by Preston County personnel when he escaped at the intersection of U.S. Route 33 and U.S. Route 250 on Corridor H. He was wanted on charges from Maryland and was listed as...

Man Arrested In Ashland Following A Stabbing Around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Ashland Police were flagged down by a man in the 3000 Block of Carter Avenue claiming he had been stabbed. The suspect was subsequently apprehended in the immediate area of the incident. Lyle Ruggles (35 yoa) was arrested for 1st Degree Assault. If anyone has any knowledge of the incident which actually occurred in the 3000 Block of Winchester Avenue your assistance would be greatly appreciated. Officer Steele is the case officer. The...

Senator Rand Paul Assaulted In His Kentucky Home BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating an assault on Sen. Rand Paul.Kentucky State police are investigating an assault on Senator Rand Paul. KSP troopers were called to the Republican U.S. senator's house before 3:30 p.m Friday. When officers arrived, they learned that Rene Boucher, 59, had allegedly assaulted Paul intentionally causing a minor injury. A spokesman for Rand Paul said, "Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The ass...

Addled In The Saddle? Woman Charged With DUI On Horseback LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A 53-year-old woman riding a horse down a busy Florida highway has been arrested and charged with driving drunk. Polk County Sheriff's officials said in a news release that someone called 911 about a woman who appeared confused and possibly in danger. When deputies arrived they found Donna Byrne riding her horse in the road. Officers did a sobriety test and said she gave breath samples that registered blood-alcohol level of .161 — twice Florid...

Police Investigating Robbery At Cross Lanes Go-Mart This morning before 9:00 a.m. a robbery occurred at the Cross Lanes Go-Mart store. Two black males entered. One man distracted a clerk while the other went into the office and stole a large amount of money. They fled when confronted leaving in a black sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala. No weapons were displayed during the crime. Anyone with information on the crime or identity of the suspects is asked to call 304-357-0169 or submit a tip on our website at ...

Court rules suspect asked for a 'lawyer dog,' not a 'lawyer, dog' NEW ORLEANS, La. (WATE) – Punctuation, or the lack thereof, could land a Louisiana man in prison. The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled that a suspect who told detectives to "just give me a lawyer dog" was really asking for a "lawyer dog" and not exercising his constitutional right to an attorney. Warren Demesme, 24, was being questioned by New Orleans police in October 2015 after he was accused of sexual assault by two young girls. According to the Wa...