Anti-Fascist Protesters Marching Through Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of people gathered at Jamison Square in the Pearl District on a gray, drizzly Saturday as part of an organized, nationwide rally against fascism and, specifically, the Trump-Pence administration.

Speakers took to the microphone in a somewhat ad-hoc fashion for the better part of an hour and all of them echoed the same sentiments: Trump must go, his policies are disastrous, the environment, climate change and a seemingly increasing march toward fascist policies.

Most of the people at the rally showed their faces, though there were a number of people in the identifiable Antifa full-facial mask. Pro-Trump supporters were also there, including Patriot Prayer’s Joey Gibson — who previously said he did not plan to attend.

Around 3:30 p.m., a march began with the group planning to walk from Jamison Square to Pioneer Courthouse Square and the waterfront. It began on the sidewalk, mostly, and included the now-familiar refrain, “No KKK, no fascist USA, no Trump!” and“Whose street? Our street!”

One new chant was added: “Every city, every state, punch a Nazi in the face.”

In the early part of their march, there seemed to be no pro-Trump opposition to the marchers as they passed in front of Powell’s Bookstore.

The event at Jamison Square was organized by Refuse Fascism PDX and Queer Liberation Front

Refuse Fascism PDX organizer Robert Brown said Friday that he expected at least 2,000 people Saturday and hopes the protest grows and lasts for days.

“I think there’s a lot of support in the community,” Brown said. “I think we could probably do something continuing to Christmas.”

Patriot Prayer’s Joey Gibson showed up to the protest, despite saying he didn’t plan on attending.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said the city is prepared for any protests the area may see this weekend.

“We will definitely have a police presence. We want to make sure that people are able to express their First Amendment right, but at the end of the day, we want to make sure that everyone goes home safely and local laws are abided by,” Wheeler said.

On Nov. 10, 2016, 2 days after Trump was elected, a group of nearly 4,000 people marched in the streets, breaking windows and damaging property along the way. The Pearl District took a big hit that night.

Portland isn’t the only city expecting major protests Saturday. According to Refuse Fascism’s website, around 20 cities are participating including Seattle, New York City, Chicago and San Francisco.

Another protest is expected Sunday.

The Million Mask March occurs annually and according to the group, it’s a protest of “government corruption, abuse of power and corporate influence in government.” Last year, members of the group wore Anonymous masks, styled in the likeness of Guy Fawkes.

