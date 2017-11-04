Man Arrested In Ashland Following A Stabbing - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Arrested In Ashland Following A Stabbing

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Ashland Police were flagged down by a man in the 3000 Block of Carter Avenue claiming he had been stabbed.

The suspect was subsequently apprehended in the immediate area of the incident. 

Lyle Ruggles (35 yoa) was arrested for 1st Degree Assault.

If anyone has any knowledge of the incident which actually occurred in the 3000 Block of Winchester Avenue your assistance would be greatly appreciated.

Officer Steele is the case officer.

There has been no word on the condition of the victim.

Mr. Ruggles is currently being lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center.

