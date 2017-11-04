More News More>>

Former George Washington High Football Coach, Steve Edwards Sr., Passes Away Steve Edwards Sr. has passed away at the age of 81. Edwards coached the Patriots from 1968-1983. Steve Edwards Jr. followed in his father's footstep's and began coaching the Patriots in 1996. We will update with further information as it becomes available.

Anti-Fascist Protesters Marching Through Portland PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of people gathered at Jamison Square in the Pearl District on a gray, drizzly Saturday as part of an organized, nationwide rally against fascism and, specifically, the Trump-Pence administration. Speakers took to the microphone in a somewhat ad-hoc fashion for the better part of an hour and all of them echoed the same sentiments: Trump must go, his policies are disastrous, the environment, climate change and a seemingly increasing march toward fas...

AP Finds Hackers Hijacked At Least 195 Trump Web Addresses WASHINGTON (AP) — Four years ago, well before the furor over allegations Moscow meddled in the 2016 election that put Donald Trump in the White House, at least 195 web addresses belonging to Trump, his family or his business empire were hijacked by hackers possibly operating out of Russia, The Associated Press has learned.

Reaching New Depths on this Week's Destination Adventure On Destination Adventure, we've taken you to new heights. On this segment, we're taking you to new lows here at Keyes Cave in Pendleton Co. "Certainly here at Keyes Cave, the location of the entrance can be difficult," Say Garrett Heydt, guide at NROCKS Outdoor Adventures. "So you know, that's one of the first reasons you take someone along, especially a guide." Our NROCKS guides, Garrett and Nicole tell us there are no maps to these caves and some...

Dog and Duck Form Unlikely Friendship MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCMH) — A dog and duck have developed an unlikely bond that has turned into a life-long friendship. Meet Max, a 12-year-old Husky, and Quackers, a 4-year-old duck. Both belong to Patrick and Kirsten Riley. Patrick tells WCCO they adopted Max when he was 5, but when their other dog Sasha died, Max began to become depressed. That was until they got Quackers as a duckling. "He was without any friends, and so Max would sit next to his p...

NYPD says it is building rape case against Harvey Weinstein (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). In this April 19, 2015 file photo, Paz de la Huerta attends the Tribeca Film Festival. By COLLEEN LONG Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) - An actress' rape allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein are credible, and investigators are gathering evidence for a criminal case, New York City police said Friday. Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said Friday that investigators have interviewed actress Paz de la Huerta, who publicly accused Weinstein of raping her twice in her apartment in 2010. Boyce said detectives found the "Boardwalk Empire" actress' story b...