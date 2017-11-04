Former George Washington High Football Coach, Steve Edwards Sr., - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Former George Washington High Football Coach, Steve Edwards Sr., Passes Away

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Steve Edwards Sr. has passed away at the age of 81.

Edwards coached the Patriots from 1968-1983.

Steve Edwards Jr. followed in his father's footstep's and began coaching the Patriots in 1996.

We will update with further information as it becomes available.

