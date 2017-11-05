Fears Squashed: Zucchini Mistaken For WWII Bomb In Germany - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Fears Squashed: Zucchini Mistaken For WWII Bomb In Germany

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

BERLIN (AP) — A worried resident in Germany alerted police to what he thought was a World War II bomb in his garden. Officers rushed over — and found a particularly large zucchini.

Police were summoned to the scene in Bretten, near the southwestern city of Karlsruhe, on Thursday morning by an 81-year-old man.

They said in a statement Friday that officers determined “the object, which really did look very like a bomb” was actually a 40-centimeter (nearly 16-inch) zucchini.

The offending vegetable, which was very dark in color, weighed about five kilograms (11 pounds). Police believe someone threw it over a hedge into the garden.

Unexploded wartime bombs are unearthed frequently during construction work in Germany, often forcing authorities to evacuate tens of thousands of residents while they are defused.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • ‘Bleak’ Assessment Of Toll Of Destroying North Korea Nukes

    ‘Bleak’ Assessment Of Toll Of Destroying North Korea Nukes

    Sunday, November 5 2017 1:49 PM EST2017-11-05 18:49:14 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) — A ground invasion of North Korea is the only way to locate and destroy, with complete certainty, all components of leader Kim Jong Un’s nuclear weapons program, according to a Pentagon official. “It is the most bleak assessment,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Sunday. Two House Democrats, in a letter to the Pentagon, had asked about casualty assessments in a possible conflict with North Korea, and ...
    WASHINGTON (AP) — A ground invasion of North Korea is the only way to locate and destroy, with complete certainty, all components of leader Kim Jong Un’s nuclear weapons program, according to a Pentagon official. “It is the most bleak assessment,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Sunday. Two House Democrats, in a letter to the Pentagon, had asked about casualty assessments in a possible conflict with North Korea, and ...

  • Fears Squashed: Zucchini Mistaken For WWII Bomb In Germany

    Fears Squashed: Zucchini Mistaken For WWII Bomb In Germany

    Sunday, November 5 2017 1:05 PM EST2017-11-05 18:05:33 GMT
    BERLIN (AP) — A worried resident in Germany alerted police to what he thought was a World War II bomb in his garden. Officers rushed over — and found a particularly large zucchini. Police were summoned to the scene in Bretten, near the southwestern city of Karlsruhe, on Thursday morning by an 81-year-old man. They said in a statement Friday that officers determined “the object, which really did look very like a bomb” was actually a 40-centimeter (nearly 16-in...
    BERLIN (AP) — A worried resident in Germany alerted police to what he thought was a World War II bomb in his garden. Officers rushed over — and found a particularly large zucchini. Police were summoned to the scene in Bretten, near the southwestern city of Karlsruhe, on Thursday morning by an 81-year-old man. They said in a statement Friday that officers determined “the object, which really did look very like a bomb” was actually a 40-centimeter (nearly 16-in...

  • Former George Washington High Football Coach, Steve Edwards Sr., Passes Away

    Former George Washington High Football Coach, Steve Edwards Sr., Passes Away

    Saturday, November 4 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-11-05 01:50:57 GMT
    Steve Edwards Sr. has passed away at the age of 81. Edwards coached the Patriots from 1968-1983. Steve Edwards Jr. followed in his father's footstep's and began coaching the Patriots in 1996. We will update with further information as it becomes available.
    Steve Edwards Sr. has passed away at the age of 81. Edwards coached the Patriots from 1968-1983. Steve Edwards Jr. followed in his father's footstep's and began coaching the Patriots in 1996. We will update with further information as it becomes available.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Four Cities in WV File Lawsuit Against Joint Commission

    Four Cities in WV File Lawsuit Against Joint Commission

    Thursday, November 2 2017 3:41 PM EDT2017-11-02 19:41:00 GMT

    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Four cities in West Virginia have filed a lawsuit seeking to enjoin the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations (JCAHO) and its wholly-owned affiliate from their continued misinformation campaign and promulgation of dangerous pain management standards that encourage the over-prescription of opioids. According to a release from the city of Huntington, JCAHO sets standards and certifies virtually every health care organizat...

    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Four cities in West Virginia have filed a lawsuit seeking to enjoin the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations (JCAHO) and its wholly-owned affiliate from their continued misinformation campaign and promulgation of dangerous pain management standards that encourage the over-prescription of opioids. According to a release from the city of Huntington, JCAHO sets standards and certifies virtually every health care organizat...

  • Mass Shooting At Texas Church

    Mass Shooting At Texas Church

    Sunday, November 5 2017 4:00 PM EST2017-11-05 21:00:17 GMT

    SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Newspaper: Sheriff says there were multiple deaths in Texas church shooting and shooter has been taken down.   We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Newspaper: Sheriff says there were multiple deaths in Texas church shooting and shooter has been taken down.   We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • 3 West Virginia Kmart's set to close in January

    3 West Virginia Kmart's set to close in January

    Friday, November 3 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-11-03 17:19:17 GMT

    Three Kmart stores in West Virginia will be closing their doors for good in early 2018.

    Three Kmart stores in West Virginia will be closing their doors for good in early 2018.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.