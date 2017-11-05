Texas Church Shooting Suspect Identified - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Texas Church Shooting Suspect Identified

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE:

In an earlier report, it was stated that 27 people have died.

That number has been corrected to 26 fatalities.

CBS reporter David Begnaud tells us that the shooter has been identified as Devin Patrick Kelley.

Begnaud is also reporting that Kelley was former Air Force and was Dishonorably Discharged.

The victims age range is from 5yrs. to 72 yrs. of age.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

UPDATE:

CNN is reporting that a County Commissioner on the ground is reporting that 27 are dead and 24 injured.

This number could change as it is a fluid situation.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

UPDATE:

Multiple witnesses told CBS affiliate KENS that several people were shot at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told the Wilson County News that a man entered the church and opened fire. Tackitt said there were multiple casualties and fatalities.

Dana Fletcher, a business owner in the area, told CBS News she saw a "ton" of sheriff's vehicles and ambulances racing down the road. She said she doesn't know what happened but said there was heavy police presence and people were being airlifted from the scene.  

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted his condolences to those affected in the incident.

"Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon," Abbott tweeted Sunday.

ORIGINAL:

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Newspaper: Sheriff says there were multiple deaths in Texas church shooting and shooter has been taken down.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

