Enough Fentanyl Seized To Kill Entire City Enough Fentanyl Seized To Kill Entire City COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio county prosecutor says the amount of fentanyl seized from three California men last month was enough to kill the entire population of Columbus. A Franklin County grand jury on Friday indicted Joel Lassiter, Luis Delgado and Rashaad Williams on aggravated drug trafficking and drug possession charges. Court records don't indicate whether they have attorneys. Authorities say the men were arrested Oct. 25 by a drug task force in a Columbus hotel parking lot...

Woman Arrested On Child Neglect Charges Woman Arrested On Child Neglect Charges Officers responded to the 1800 Block of Summers Avenue In South Charleston. Upon arrival, they observed an 11 year old girl holding a 1 year old infant with a sign asking for help. The girl told officers that her mother, Shalinda Ball, had left her with the infant for 4 hours. Officers located Miss Ball at the Southmoor Apartments at her mother's house and advised her that her children were at the police station. Ball told officers that she had only left the children for roughly a...

Texas Church Shooting Suspect Identified Texas Church Shooting Suspect Identified SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Newspaper: Sheriff says there were multiple deaths in Texas church shooting and shooter has been taken down. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Putnam County Police Investigating An Armed Robbery Putnam County Police Investigating An Armed Robbery Police in Putnam County are investigating an Armed Robbery that occurred at Kelly's Hot Spot on Route 34. The robbery occurred Saturday night just before midnight. Putnam County Police say the suspect is a white man, 5'10 and 150 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and a black ski mask. A handgun was brandished and the man made off with an undisclosed amount of money. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Putnam County Sheriff's Department. We w...

Police Searching For Escapee In Randolph County Police Searching For Escapee In Randolph County The West Virginia State Police is looking for a man who escaped custody this afternoon. State Police in Randolph County are looking for Sampson Odell IV. Odell is 6' 3" tall and weighs 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt, blue jeans and work boots. Odell was being transported by Preston County personnel when he escaped at the intersection of U.S. Route 33 and U.S. Route 250 on Corridor H. He was wanted on charges from Maryland and was listed as...

Man Arrested In Ashland Following A Stabbing Man Arrested In Ashland Following A Stabbing Around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Ashland Police were flagged down by a man in the 3000 Block of Carter Avenue claiming he had been stabbed. The suspect was subsequently apprehended in the immediate area of the incident. Lyle Ruggles (35 yoa) was arrested for 1st Degree Assault. If anyone has any knowledge of the incident which actually occurred in the 3000 Block of Winchester Avenue your assistance would be greatly appreciated. Officer Steele is the case officer. The...

Senator Rand Paul Assaulted In His Kentucky Home Senator Rand Paul Assaulted In His Kentucky Home BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating an assault on Sen. Rand Paul.Kentucky State police are investigating an assault on Senator Rand Paul. KSP troopers were called to the Republican U.S. senator's house before 3:30 p.m Friday. When officers arrived, they learned that Rene Boucher, 59, had allegedly assaulted Paul intentionally causing a minor injury. A spokesman for Rand Paul said, "Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The ass...

Addled In The Saddle? Woman Charged With DUI On Horseback Addled In The Saddle? Woman Charged With DUI On Horseback LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A 53-year-old woman riding a horse down a busy Florida highway has been arrested and charged with driving drunk. Polk County Sheriff's officials said in a news release that someone called 911 about a woman who appeared confused and possibly in danger. When deputies arrived they found Donna Byrne riding her horse in the road. Officers did a sobriety test and said she gave breath samples that registered blood-alcohol level of .161 — twice Florid...

Police Investigating Robbery At Cross Lanes Go-Mart Police Investigating Robbery At Cross Lanes Go-Mart This morning before 9:00 a.m. a robbery occurred at the Cross Lanes Go-Mart store. Two black males entered. One man distracted a clerk while the other went into the office and stole a large amount of money. They fled when confronted leaving in a black sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala. No weapons were displayed during the crime. Anyone with information on the crime or identity of the suspects is asked to call 304-357-0169 or submit a tip on our website at ...