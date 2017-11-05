Woman Arrested On Child Neglect Charges

Sunday, November 5 2017 10:31 PM EST2017-11-06 03:31:51 GMT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio county prosecutor says the amount of fentanyl seized from three California men last month was enough to kill the entire population of Columbus. A Franklin County grand jury on Friday indicted Joel Lassiter, Luis Delgado and Rashaad Williams on aggravated drug trafficking and drug possession charges. Court records don't indicate whether they have attorneys. Authorities say the men were arrested Oct. 25 by a drug task force in a Columbus hotel parking lot...
Sunday, November 5 2017 9:11 PM EST2017-11-06 02:11:22 GMT
Officers responded to the 1800 Block of Summers Avenue In South Charleston. Upon arrival, they observed an 11 year old girl holding a 1 year old infant with a sign asking for help. The girl told officers that her mother, Shalinda Ball, had left her with the infant for 4 hours. Officers located Miss Ball at the Southmoor Apartments at her mother's house and advised her that her children were at the police station. Ball told officers that she had only left the children for roughly a...
Sunday, November 5 2017 6:52 PM EST2017-11-05 23:52:12 GMT
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Newspaper: Sheriff says there were multiple deaths in Texas church shooting and shooter has been taken down. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Sunday, November 5 2017 6:15 PM EST2017-11-05 23:15:37 GMT
Police in Putnam County are investigating an Armed Robbery that occurred at Kelly's Hot Spot on Route 34. The robbery occurred Saturday night just before midnight. Putnam County Police say the suspect is a white man, 5'10 and 150 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and a black ski mask. A handgun was brandished and the man made off with an undisclosed amount of money. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Putnam County Sheriff's Department. We w...
Saturday, November 4 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-11-05 00:01:13 GMT
The West Virginia State Police is looking for a man who escaped custody this afternoon. State Police in Randolph County are looking for Sampson Odell IV. Odell is 6' 3" tall and weighs 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt, blue jeans and work boots. Odell was being transported by Preston County personnel when he escaped at the intersection of U.S. Route 33 and U.S. Route 250 on Corridor H. He was wanted on charges from Maryland and was listed as...
Saturday, November 4 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-11-04 23:40:27 GMT
Around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Ashland Police were flagged down by a man in the 3000 Block of Carter Avenue claiming he had been stabbed. The suspect was subsequently apprehended in the immediate area of the incident. Lyle Ruggles (35 yoa) was arrested for 1st Degree Assault. If anyone has any knowledge of the incident which actually occurred in the 3000 Block of Winchester Avenue your assistance would be greatly appreciated. Officer Steele is the case officer. The...
Saturday, November 4 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-11-04 21:31:20 GMT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating an assault on Sen. Rand Paul.Kentucky State police are investigating an assault on Senator Rand Paul. KSP troopers were called to the Republican U.S. senator's house before 3:30 p.m Friday. When officers arrived, they learned that Rene Boucher, 59, had allegedly assaulted Paul intentionally causing a minor injury. A spokesman for Rand Paul said, "Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The ass...
Saturday, November 4 2017 3:45 PM EDT2017-11-04 19:45:56 GMT
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A 53-year-old woman riding a horse down a busy Florida highway has been arrested and charged with driving drunk. Polk County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that someone called 911 about a woman who appeared confused and possibly in danger. When deputies arrived they found Donna Byrne riding her horse in the road. Officers did a sobriety test and said she gave breath samples that registered blood-alcohol level of .161 — twice Florid...
Saturday, November 4 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-11-04 17:28:09 GMT
This morning before 9:00 a.m. a robbery occurred at the Cross Lanes Go-Mart store. Two black males entered. One man distracted a clerk while the other went into the office and stole a large amount of money. They fled when confronted leaving in a black sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala. No weapons were displayed during the crime. Anyone with information on the crime or identity of the suspects is asked to call 304-357-0169 or submit a tip on our website at ...
Friday, November 3 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-11-04 00:03:56 GMT
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WATE) – Punctuation, or the lack thereof, could land a Louisiana man in prison. The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled that a suspect who told detectives to “just give me a lawyer dog” was really asking for a “lawyer dog” and not exercising his constitutional right to an attorney. Warren Demesme, 24, was being questioned by New Orleans police in October 2015 after he was accused of sexual assault by two young girls. According to the Wa...
Friday, October 27 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:07:25 GMT
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Thursday, November 2 2017 3:41 PM EDT2017-11-02 19:41:00 GMT
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Four cities in West Virginia have filed a lawsuit seeking to enjoin the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations (JCAHO) and its wholly-owned affiliate from their continued misinformation campaign and promulgation of dangerous pain management standards that encourage the over-prescription of opioids. According to a release from the city of Huntington, JCAHO sets standards and certifies virtually every health care organizat...
Sunday, November 5 2017 1:49 PM EST2017-11-05 18:49:14 GMT
WASHINGTON (AP) — A ground invasion of North Korea is the only way to locate and destroy, with complete certainty, all components of leader Kim Jong Un’s nuclear weapons program, according to a Pentagon official. “It is the most bleak assessment,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Sunday. Two House Democrats, in a letter to the Pentagon, had asked about casualty assessments in a possible conflict with North Korea, and ...
