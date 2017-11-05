Woman Arrested On Child Neglect Charges - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman Arrested On Child Neglect Charges

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

Officers responded to the 1800 Block of Summers Avenue In South Charleston.

Upon arrival, they observed an 11 year old girl holding a 1 year old infant with a sign asking for help.

The girl told officers that her mother, Shalinda Ball, had left her with the infant for 4 hours.

Officers located Miss Ball at the Southmoor Apartments at her mother's house and advised her that her children were at the police station.

Ball told officers that she had only left the children for roughly an hour.

Miss Ball is charged with Child Neglect causing risk of serious injury or death.

Ball is housed at the South Central Regional Jail on a 10,500 bond.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Enough Fentanyl Seized To Kill Entire City

    Enough Fentanyl Seized To Kill Entire City

    Sunday, November 5 2017 10:31 PM EST2017-11-06 03:31:51 GMT
    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio county prosecutor says the amount of fentanyl seized from three California men last month was enough to kill the entire population of Columbus. A Franklin County grand jury on Friday indicted Joel Lassiter, Luis Delgado and Rashaad Williams on aggravated drug trafficking and drug possession charges. Court records don't indicate whether they have attorneys. Authorities say the men were arrested Oct. 25 by a drug task force in a Columbus hotel parking lot...
    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio county prosecutor says the amount of fentanyl seized from three California men last month was enough to kill the entire population of Columbus. A Franklin County grand jury on Friday indicted Joel Lassiter, Luis Delgado and Rashaad Williams on aggravated drug trafficking and drug possession charges. Court records don't indicate whether they have attorneys. Authorities say the men were arrested Oct. 25 by a drug task force in a Columbus hotel parking lot...

  • Woman Arrested On Child Neglect Charges

    Woman Arrested On Child Neglect Charges

    Sunday, November 5 2017 9:11 PM EST2017-11-06 02:11:22 GMT
    Officers responded to the 1800 Block of Summers Avenue In South Charleston. Upon arrival, they observed an 11 year old girl holding a 1 year old infant with a sign asking for help. The girl told officers that her mother, Shalinda Ball, had left her with the infant for 4 hours. Officers located Miss Ball at the Southmoor Apartments at her mother's house and advised her that her children were at the police station. Ball told officers that she had only left the children for roughly a...
    Officers responded to the 1800 Block of Summers Avenue In South Charleston. Upon arrival, they observed an 11 year old girl holding a 1 year old infant with a sign asking for help. The girl told officers that her mother, Shalinda Ball, had left her with the infant for 4 hours. Officers located Miss Ball at the Southmoor Apartments at her mother's house and advised her that her children were at the police station. Ball told officers that she had only left the children for roughly a...

  • Texas Church Shooting Suspect Identified

    Texas Church Shooting Suspect Identified

    Sunday, November 5 2017 6:52 PM EST2017-11-05 23:52:12 GMT

    SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Newspaper: Sheriff says there were multiple deaths in Texas church shooting and shooter has been taken down.   We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Newspaper: Sheriff says there were multiple deaths in Texas church shooting and shooter has been taken down.   We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman Arrested On Child Neglect Charges

    Woman Arrested On Child Neglect Charges

    Sunday, November 5 2017 9:11 PM EST2017-11-06 02:11:22 GMT
    Officers responded to the 1800 Block of Summers Avenue In South Charleston. Upon arrival, they observed an 11 year old girl holding a 1 year old infant with a sign asking for help. The girl told officers that her mother, Shalinda Ball, had left her with the infant for 4 hours. Officers located Miss Ball at the Southmoor Apartments at her mother's house and advised her that her children were at the police station. Ball told officers that she had only left the children for roughly a...
    Officers responded to the 1800 Block of Summers Avenue In South Charleston. Upon arrival, they observed an 11 year old girl holding a 1 year old infant with a sign asking for help. The girl told officers that her mother, Shalinda Ball, had left her with the infant for 4 hours. Officers located Miss Ball at the Southmoor Apartments at her mother's house and advised her that her children were at the police station. Ball told officers that she had only left the children for roughly a...

  • Texas Church Shooting Suspect Identified

    Texas Church Shooting Suspect Identified

    Sunday, November 5 2017 6:52 PM EST2017-11-05 23:52:12 GMT

    SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Newspaper: Sheriff says there were multiple deaths in Texas church shooting and shooter has been taken down.   We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Newspaper: Sheriff says there were multiple deaths in Texas church shooting and shooter has been taken down.   We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Enough Fentanyl Seized To Kill Entire City

    Enough Fentanyl Seized To Kill Entire City

    Sunday, November 5 2017 10:31 PM EST2017-11-06 03:31:51 GMT
    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio county prosecutor says the amount of fentanyl seized from three California men last month was enough to kill the entire population of Columbus. A Franklin County grand jury on Friday indicted Joel Lassiter, Luis Delgado and Rashaad Williams on aggravated drug trafficking and drug possession charges. Court records don't indicate whether they have attorneys. Authorities say the men were arrested Oct. 25 by a drug task force in a Columbus hotel parking lot...
    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio county prosecutor says the amount of fentanyl seized from three California men last month was enough to kill the entire population of Columbus. A Franklin County grand jury on Friday indicted Joel Lassiter, Luis Delgado and Rashaad Williams on aggravated drug trafficking and drug possession charges. Court records don't indicate whether they have attorneys. Authorities say the men were arrested Oct. 25 by a drug task force in a Columbus hotel parking lot...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.