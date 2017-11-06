Police: Infant died from bite by family’s German shepherd - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: Infant died from bite by family’s German shepherd

Posted: Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a 2-week-old girl in Ohio has died after the family’s German shepherd got loose from a kitchen area where it had been penned in and bit her.

Cleveland police were called to the home on the city’s west side around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The child died several hours later at a Cleveland hospital.

Police say the infant was in a first-floor bedroom and suffered head trauma.

The 4-year-old dog was taken to a city kennel.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate, which is normal Cleveland police protocol in the deaths of children.

Police will confer with prosecutors about possible criminal charges.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • House explosion leaves 2 hurt in Ohio

    House explosion leaves 2 hurt in Ohio

    Monday, November 6 2017 12:17 PM EST2017-11-06 17:17:10 GMT

    Firefighters say a house explosion in Ohio left two people injured, one of them severely.

    Firefighters say a house explosion in Ohio left two people injured, one of them severely.

  • Person struck by vehicle and killed in Gallia County

    Person struck by vehicle and killed in Gallia County

    Monday, November 6 2017 11:10 AM EST2017-11-06 16:10:42 GMT

    GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person has died following an accident on State Route 7 this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was struck by vehicle near State Route 7 north in the Cheshire area before 9 A.M. The road was shut down but has now been reopened. The identity of the victim has not been released.  Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

    GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person has died following an accident on State Route 7 this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was struck by vehicle near State Route 7 north in the Cheshire area before 9 A.M. The road was shut down but has now been reopened. The identity of the victim has not been released.  Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

  • 11 students taken to hospital after car hits school bus

    11 students taken to hospital after car hits school bus

    Monday, November 6 2017 9:22 AM EST2017-11-06 14:22:31 GMT

    Eleven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital after a car ran into a school bus in Ohio Monday morning.

    Eleven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital after a car ran into a school bus in Ohio Monday morning.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman Arrested On Child Neglect Charges

    Woman Arrested On Child Neglect Charges

    Sunday, November 5 2017 9:11 PM EST2017-11-06 02:11:22 GMT
    Officers responded to the 1800 Block of Summers Avenue In South Charleston. Upon arrival, they observed an 11 year old girl holding a 1 year old infant with a sign asking for help. The girl told officers that her mother, Shalinda Ball, had left her with the infant for 4 hours. Officers located Miss Ball at the Southmoor Apartments at her mother's house and advised her that her children were at the police station. Ball told officers that she had only left the children for roughly a...
    Officers responded to the 1800 Block of Summers Avenue In South Charleston. Upon arrival, they observed an 11 year old girl holding a 1 year old infant with a sign asking for help. The girl told officers that her mother, Shalinda Ball, had left her with the infant for 4 hours. Officers located Miss Ball at the Southmoor Apartments at her mother's house and advised her that her children were at the police station. Ball told officers that she had only left the children for roughly a...

  • Coroner: Infant found dead on Kentucky road

    Coroner: Infant found dead on Kentucky road

    Authorities say an infant's body was found in a Kentucky roadway.

    Authorities say an infant's body was found on a Kentucky road.

  • 11 students taken to hospital after car hits school bus

    11 students taken to hospital after car hits school bus

    Monday, November 6 2017 9:22 AM EST2017-11-06 14:22:31 GMT

    Eleven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital after a car ran into a school bus in Ohio Monday morning.

    Eleven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital after a car ran into a school bus in Ohio Monday morning.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.