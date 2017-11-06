11 students taken to hospital after car hits school bus - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

11 students taken to hospital after car hits school bus

JAMESTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A car ran into a school bus in Jamestown Monday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. near the intersection of S.R. 72 and Jasper Road.

OSP says the car rear-ended a Greenview Local Schools bus. Eleven high school and middle school students and the bus driver were taken to a local hospital, with minor injuries.

The driver of the car, a teenager, was also hurt in the crash. The teen was taken to a local hospital, also for treatment for minor injuries.

OSP says it’s likely the driver of the car wasn’t paying attention, running into the bus while it was stopped.

S.R. 72 was shut down in both directions as crews worked to clear the scene and complete the investigation.

