Person struck by vehicle and killed in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person has died following an accident on State Route 7 this morning.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was struck by vehicle near State Route 7 north in the Cheshire area around 6:30 A.M.

The road was shut down for roughly 3 hours but has now been reopened.

According to a release, the victim was identified as 78-year-old Norman J. Schoonover of Cheshire.

The Gallia County Sheriff's Office, Gallia County EMS, and Gallia County ODOT responded to the scene.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.