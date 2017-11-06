Person struck by vehicle and killed in Gallia County

Firefighters say a house explosion in Ohio left two people injured, one of them severely.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person has died following an accident on State Route 7 this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was struck by vehicle near State Route 7 north in the Cheshire area before 9 A.M. The road was shut down but has now been reopened. The identity of the victim has not been released. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
Eleven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital after a car ran into a school bus in Ohio Monday morning.
Police say a 2-week-old girl in Ohio has died after the family’s German shepherd got loose and bit her.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Route 85 is closed due to bus crash in Boone County. The crash was reported on Route 85 near Scott High School at around 3 p.m. The road is closed in both directions at this time. There is no word on injuries at this point. The Boone County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police is responding at the scene. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
Police say that the substance found in a Fayette County child's trick-or-treat bag tested negative for heroin. The test results from the State Police Crime Lab found that it was a derivative of a different drug.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Crews are responding to a vehicle accident on Route 7 north of Gallipolis this morning. Northbound lanes of Route 7 are closed at this time. According to Highway Patrol, at least one vehicle was involved and multiple injuries have been reported. Gallipolis Fire Department and Gallipolis EMS are assisting at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
Metro Dispatch tells 13 News that a train has collided with a car in eastern Kanawha County. The crash happened at the Coalburg train crossing near Cabin Creek. No injuries occurred, but both lanes of route 61 are currently closed. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Authorities say an infant's body was found in a Kentucky roadway.
Video lottery location robbed Monday morning.
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Newspaper: Sheriff says there were multiple deaths in Texas church shooting and shooter has been taken down. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Four cities in West Virginia have filed a lawsuit seeking to enjoin the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations (JCAHO) and its wholly-owned affiliate from their continued misinformation campaign and promulgation of dangerous pain management standards that encourage the over-prescription of opioids. According to a release from the city of Huntington, JCAHO sets standards and certifies virtually every health care organizat...
Three Kmart stores in West Virginia will be closing their doors for good in early 2018.
