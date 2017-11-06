More News More>>

Huntington Police Search for Missing K-9 HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing K-9 officer. According to police, Rudy is a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois and escaped from his kennel in the Pritchard area of Wayne County. Rudy escaped around midnight on Saturday. If you've seen Rudy or have any information regarding his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Huntington Police Department Lt. Levi Livingston at (304) 544-8442.

Kentucky House Speaker Resigns FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican House speaker has resigned his leadership position after acknowledging he settled sexual harassment claims from one of his staffers last month. Jeff Hoover announced his decision Sunday. He denied sexually harassing the staff member, but said he sent inappropriate text messages that were consensual. Hoover's wife and two of his three daughters were in the room as he spoke. Hoover says he will remain in the legislature. House Speaker Pro T...

'Bleak' Assessment Of Toll Of Destroying North Korea Nukes WASHINGTON (AP) — A ground invasion of North Korea is the only way to locate and destroy, with complete certainty, all components of leader Kim Jong Un's nuclear weapons program, according to a Pentagon official. "It is the most bleak assessment," Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Sunday. Two House Democrats, in a letter to the Pentagon, had asked about casualty assessments in a possible conflict with North Korea, and ...

Fears Squashed: Zucchini Mistaken For WWII Bomb In Germany BERLIN (AP) — A worried resident in Germany alerted police to what he thought was a World War II bomb in his garden. Officers rushed over — and found a particularly large zucchini. Police were summoned to the scene in Bretten, near the southwestern city of Karlsruhe, on Thursday morning by an 81-year-old man. They said in a statement Friday that officers determined "the object, which really did look very like a bomb" was actually a 40-centimeter (nearly 16-in...

Former George Washington High Football Coach, Steve Edwards Sr., Passes Away Steve Edwards Sr. has passed away at the age of 81. Edwards coached the Patriots from 1968-1983. Steve Edwards Jr. followed in his father's footstep's and began coaching the Patriots in 1996. We will update with further information as it becomes available.

Anti-Fascist Protesters Marching Through Portland PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of people gathered at Jamison Square in the Pearl District on a gray, drizzly Saturday as part of an organized, nationwide rally against fascism and, specifically, the Trump-Pence administration. Speakers took to the microphone in a somewhat ad-hoc fashion for the better part of an hour and all of them echoed the same sentiments: Trump must go, his policies are disastrous, the environment, climate change and a seemingly increasing march toward fas...

AP Finds Hackers Hijacked At Least 195 Trump Web Addresses WASHINGTON (AP) — Four years ago, well before the furor over allegations Moscow meddled in the 2016 election that put Donald Trump in the White House, at least 195 web addresses belonging to Trump, his family or his business empire were hijacked by hackers possibly operating out of Russia, The Associated Press has learned.

Reaching New Depths on this Week's Destination Adventure On Destination Adventure, we've taken you to new heights. On this segment, we're taking you to new lows here at Keyes Cave in Pendleton Co. "Certainly here at Keyes Cave, the location of the entrance can be difficult," Say Garrett Heydt, guide at NROCKS Outdoor Adventures. "So you know, that's one of the first reasons you take someone along, especially a guide." Our NROCKS guides, Garrett and Nicole tell us there are no maps to these caves and some...