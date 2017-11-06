House explosion leaves 2 hurt in Ohio - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

House explosion leaves 2 hurt in Ohio

MADISON TWP., OH (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital following an explosion in Madison Township early Monday morning.

The explosion leveled a house on Everson Road, south of Chatterton Road and east of Noe-Bixby Road.

Neighbors said they heard the explosion just before 4 a.m. and rushed out to help.

Only one house separates David Couch from the house where the explosion took place. He said he was sleeping at the time and thought the noise he heard could have been a lightning strike.

“The house had completely collapsed,” Couch said.

He told his two children, ages seven and 10, to stay inside the house. He and his neighbors helped pull a man and woman from the rubble.

“They were shell-shocked, obviously they were hurt, and so we tried to get them to safety, away from the house,” Couch said.

Shortly afterward, the fire began. Firefighters fought the flames until Columbia Gas crews shut off the valve to that house and a neighboring house.

Chief Robert Bates of the Madison Twp. Fire Dept wouldn’t speculate on a cause.

“Safe to say there was an explosion, but when the investigators get here, they’ll go through that and we’ll get that figured out,” Bates said.

The focus for neighbors remains on making sure the two victims are safe. Both were taken to OSU for treatment. Bates said one had severe injuries, including burns, and the other had minor injuries.

“Thanking God every second that, one, my kids were OK and that we actually found them alive, which, just kind of looking at that damage, it’s just amazing that that actually happened,” Couch said.

