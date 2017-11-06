Police respond to robbery on Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Police are on scene of a robbery on Charleston's West Side this morning. It happened right after noon. According to dispatchers, a person was robbed in the Roane Street area of an undisclosed amount of money. The Charleston Police Department is responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Police are on scene of a robbery on Charleston's West Side this morning. It happened right after noon. According to dispatchers, a person was robbed in the Roane Street area of an undisclosed amount of money. The Charleston Police Department is responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
Authorities say an infant's body was found in a Kentucky roadway.
Authorities say an infant's body was found on a Kentucky road.
Video lottery location robbed Monday morning.
Video lottery location robbed Monday morning.
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Newspaper: Sheriff says there were multiple deaths in Texas church shooting and shooter has been taken down. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Newspaper: Sheriff says there were multiple deaths in Texas church shooting and shooter has been taken down. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Authorities say an infant's body was found in a Kentucky roadway.
Authorities say an infant's body was found on a Kentucky road.
Eleven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital after a car ran into a school bus in Ohio Monday morning.
Eleven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital after a car ran into a school bus in Ohio Monday morning.
Video lottery location robbed Monday morning.
Video lottery location robbed Monday morning.
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Newspaper: Sheriff says there were multiple deaths in Texas church shooting and shooter has been taken down. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Newspaper: Sheriff says there were multiple deaths in Texas church shooting and shooter has been taken down. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Four cities in West Virginia have filed a lawsuit seeking to enjoin the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations (JCAHO) and its wholly-owned affiliate from their continued misinformation campaign and promulgation of dangerous pain management standards that encourage the over-prescription of opioids. According to a release from the city of Huntington, JCAHO sets standards and certifies virtually every health care organizat...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Four cities in West Virginia have filed a lawsuit seeking to enjoin the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations (JCAHO) and its wholly-owned affiliate from their continued misinformation campaign and promulgation of dangerous pain management standards that encourage the over-prescription of opioids. According to a release from the city of Huntington, JCAHO sets standards and certifies virtually every health care organizat...
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
Police say a 2-week-old girl in Ohio has died after the family’s German shepherd got loose and bit her.
Police say a 2-week-old girl in Ohio has died after the family’s German shepherd got loose and bit her.
Three Kmart stores in West Virginia will be closing their doors for good in early 2018.
Three Kmart stores in West Virginia will be closing their doors for good in early 2018.