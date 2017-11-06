Police respond to robbery on Charleston's West Side Police respond to robbery on Charleston's West Side CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Police are on scene of a robbery on Charleston's West Side this morning. It happened right after noon. According to dispatchers, a person was robbed in the Roane Street area of an undisclosed amount of money. The Charleston Police Department is responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Police are on scene of a robbery on Charleston's West Side this morning. It happened right after noon. According to dispatchers, a person was robbed in the Roane Street area of an undisclosed amount of money. The Charleston Police Department is responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.

Enough Fentanyl Seized To Kill Entire City

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio county prosecutor says the amount of fentanyl seized from three California men last month was enough to kill the entire population of Columbus. A Franklin County grand jury on Friday indicted Joel Lassiter, Luis Delgado and Rashaad Williams on aggravated drug trafficking and drug possession charges. Court records don't indicate whether they have attorneys. Authorities say the men were arrested Oct. 25 by a drug task force in a Columbus hotel parking lot...

Woman Arrested On Child Neglect Charges

Officers responded to the 1800 Block of Summers Avenue In South Charleston. Upon arrival, they observed an 11 year old girl holding a 1 year old infant with a sign asking for help. The girl told officers that her mother, Shalinda Ball, had left her with the infant for 4 hours. Officers located Miss Ball at the Southmoor Apartments at her mother's house and advised her that her children were at the police station. Ball told officers that she had only left the children for roughly a...

Texas Church Shooting Suspect Identified

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Newspaper: Sheriff says there were multiple deaths in Texas church shooting and shooter has been taken down. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Putnam County Police Investigating An Armed Robbery

Police in Putnam County are investigating an Armed Robbery that occurred at Kelly's Hot Spot on Route 34. The robbery occurred Saturday night just before midnight. Putnam County Police say the suspect is a white man, 5'10 and 150 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and a black ski mask. A handgun was brandished and the man made off with an undisclosed amount of money. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Putnam County Sheriff's Department. We w...

Police Searching For Escapee In Randolph County

The West Virginia State Police is looking for a man who escaped custody this afternoon. State Police in Randolph County are looking for Sampson Odell IV. Odell is 6' 3" tall and weighs 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt, blue jeans and work boots. Odell was being transported by Preston County personnel when he escaped at the intersection of U.S. Route 33 and U.S. Route 250 on Corridor H. He was wanted on charges from Maryland and was listed as...