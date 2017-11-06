One person dead after vehicle accident in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Troopers say that a man has died following a vehicle accident on Route 10 in Lincoln County.

According to WVSP, the victim was identified as James Matheny, 41, of Midkiff.

The accident happened just after 10:30 A.M. this morning along Route 10 in Branchland.

Troopers say Matheny was attempting to pass two vehicles when the second vehicle also attempted to pass, sideswiping Matheny and causing him to lose control of his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead due to injuries.

No other drivers were injured during the incident.

West Virginia State Police are investigating.

