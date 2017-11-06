Owner of TJ Maxx continues to pay employees in Puerto Rico despi - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Owner of TJ Maxx continues to pay employees in Puerto Rico despite closed stores

A sign hangs outside a T.J. Maxx store, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WATE) — A retail company is getting a lot of praise for deciding to continue to pay employees in Puerto Rico even though its stores are closed.

TJX Companies, Inc., the owner of Marshalls, TJ Maxx and HomeGoods, closed its stores due to hurricane devastation in the U.S. territory. The company’s Puerto Rico locations have been closed for at least six weeks.

The company told the Boston Globe that workers at all of its 29 stores on the island are still receiving paychecks.

“We believe it is the right thing for us to do under these circumstances,” TJX spokeswoman Erika Tower said.

A Facebook user, Iván Meléndez, praised one of the company’s Puerto Rico locations for continuing to pay his son.

“Thank you to all Marshalls stores for such an honorable gesture,” Meléndez wrote in Spanish.

