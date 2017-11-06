Owner of TJ Maxx continues to pay employees in Puerto Rico despite closed stores

A retail company is getting a lot of praise for deciding to continue to pay employees in Puerto Rico even though its stores are closed.
Most of the country gained an hour of sleep over the weekend, but several states are now considering losing the reason why.
Doctors say the 9-year-old boy only has a month to live, so his family wants to help him have one last Christmas.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Four years ago, well before the furor over allegations Moscow meddled in the 2016 election that put Donald Trump in the White House, at least 195 web addresses belonging to Trump, his family or his business empire were hijacked by hackers possibly operating out of Russia, The Associated Press has learned.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Authorities say an infant's body was found in a Kentucky roadway.
Eleven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital after a car ran into a school bus in Ohio Monday morning.
Video lottery location robbed Monday morning.
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Newspaper: Sheriff says there were multiple deaths in Texas church shooting and shooter has been taken down. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Police are on scene of a robbery on Charleston's West Side this morning. It happened right after noon. According to dispatchers, a person was robbed in the Roane Street area of an undisclosed amount of money. The Charleston Police Department is responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Four cities in West Virginia have filed a lawsuit seeking to enjoin the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations (JCAHO) and its wholly-owned affiliate from their continued misinformation campaign and promulgation of dangerous pain management standards that encourage the over-prescription of opioids. According to a release from the city of Huntington, JCAHO sets standards and certifies virtually every health care organizat...
Police say a 2-week-old girl in Ohio has died after the family’s German shepherd got loose and bit her.
