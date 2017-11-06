West Virginia officials: HIV outbreak involved 15 counties - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia officials: HIV outbreak involved 15 counties

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Health officials in West Virginia say they were able to contain an HIV outbreak in the southern part of the state by quickly identifying infected people and getting them into treatment.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail quotes Dr. Rahul Gupta of the state's Bureau for Public Health in a Saturday report as saying the outbreak involved people from 15 counties.  Gupta said the virus was mostly spread by sexual activity between males.

Gupta said the state stepped up surveillance efforts after observing an HIV outbreak in rural Indiana in 2015.

People with HIV can take medication to slow the progression of the virus in their bodies and reduce the likelihood of spreading the disease.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coroner: Infant found dead on Kentucky road

    Coroner: Infant found dead on Kentucky road

    Authorities say an infant's body was found in a Kentucky roadway.

    Authorities say an infant's body was found on a Kentucky road.

  • West Virginia officials: HIV outbreak involved 15 counties

    West Virginia officials: HIV outbreak involved 15 counties

    Monday, November 6 2017 4:19 PM EST2017-11-06 21:19:21 GMT

    Health officials in West Virginia say there was an HIV outbreak that involved people from 15 counties.

    Health officials in West Virginia say there was an HIV outbreak that involved people from 15 counties.

  • 11 students taken to hospital after car hits school bus

    11 students taken to hospital after car hits school bus

    Monday, November 6 2017 9:22 AM EST2017-11-06 14:22:31 GMT

    Eleven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital after a car ran into a school bus in Ohio Monday morning.

    Eleven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital after a car ran into a school bus in Ohio Monday morning.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.