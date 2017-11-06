How to fix Apple’s ‘i’ to ‘A’ autocorrection bug - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

How to fix Apple’s ‘i’ to ‘A’ autocorrection bug

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) - If you’ve recently updated to Apple’s iOS 11.1 on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, you may be experiencing an annoying autocorrect bug.

If you type a lowercase “i,” the software has been autocorrecting it to an uppercase “A” plus an extra strange character. Of course, the correct correction should be an uppercase “I.” The bug is system wide, meaning its impacting everything that uses the keyboard like iMessage, Facebook and Twitter.

Apple confirms it is aware of the bug and says it will be fixed in a future software update. For now, its recommending people set up Text Replacement on their devices for the lowercase letter “i.”

Here’s how to do that on your device:

  1. Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement.
  2. Tap the + button.
  3. For Phrase, type an upper-case “I”. For Shortcut, type a lower-case “i.”

