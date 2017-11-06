How to fix Apple’s ‘i’ to ‘A’ autocorrection bug

More News More>>

Woman fired for flipping off Pres. Trump’s motorcade Woman fired for flipping off Pres. Trump’s motorcade HERNDON, Va. (AP) — A woman has gotten the boot after flipping the bird at President Donald Trump’s motorcade. The Washington Post reports Juli Briskman was on her bicycle last month when Trump’s motorcade drove by her on a northern Virginia road. A photo that quickly went viral shows her raising the middle finger of her left hand in defiance. Briskman’s face is not visible in the photo, but the Post quoted her as saying she told her bosses at Hernd... HERNDON, Va. (AP) — A woman has gotten the boot after flipping the bird at President Donald Trump’s motorcade. The Washington Post reports Juli Briskman was on her bicycle last month when Trump’s motorcade drove by her on a northern Virginia road. A photo that quickly went viral shows her raising the middle finger of her left hand in defiance. Briskman’s face is not visible in the photo, but the Post quoted her as saying she told her bosses at Hernd...

Huntington Police Search for Missing K-9 Huntington Police Search for Missing K-9 HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing K-9 officer. According to police, Rudy is a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois and escaped from his kennel in the Pritchard area of Wayne County. Rudy escaped around midnight on Saturday. If you've seen Rudy or have any information regarding his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Huntington Police Department Lt. Levi Livingston at (304) 544-8442. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing K-9 officer. According to police, Rudy is a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois and escaped from his kennel in the Pritchard area of Wayne County. Rudy escaped around midnight on Saturday. If you've seen Rudy or have any information regarding his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Huntington Police Department Lt. Levi Livingston at (304) 544-8442.

Kentucky House Speaker Resigns Kentucky House Speaker Resigns FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican House speaker has resigned his leadership position after acknowledging he settled sexual harassment claims from one of his staffers last month. Jeff Hoover announced his decision Sunday. He denied sexually harassing the staff member, but said he sent inappropriate text messages that were consensual. Hoover's wife and two of his three daughters were in the room as he spoke. Hoover says he will remain in the legislature. House Speaker Pro T... FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican House speaker has resigned his leadership position after acknowledging he settled sexual harassment claims from one of his staffers last month. Jeff Hoover announced his decision Sunday. He denied sexually harassing the staff member, but said he sent inappropriate text messages that were consensual. Hoover's wife and two of his three daughters were in the room as he spoke. Hoover says he will remain in the legislature. House Speaker Pro T...

‘Bleak’ Assessment Of Toll Of Destroying North Korea Nukes ‘Bleak’ Assessment Of Toll Of Destroying North Korea Nukes WASHINGTON (AP) — A ground invasion of North Korea is the only way to locate and destroy, with complete certainty, all components of leader Kim Jong Un’s nuclear weapons program, according to a Pentagon official. “It is the most bleak assessment,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Sunday. Two House Democrats, in a letter to the Pentagon, had asked about casualty assessments in a possible conflict with North Korea, and ... WASHINGTON (AP) — A ground invasion of North Korea is the only way to locate and destroy, with complete certainty, all components of leader Kim Jong Un’s nuclear weapons program, according to a Pentagon official. “It is the most bleak assessment,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Sunday. Two House Democrats, in a letter to the Pentagon, had asked about casualty assessments in a possible conflict with North Korea, and ...

Fears Squashed: Zucchini Mistaken For WWII Bomb In Germany Fears Squashed: Zucchini Mistaken For WWII Bomb In Germany BERLIN (AP) — A worried resident in Germany alerted police to what he thought was a World War II bomb in his garden. Officers rushed over — and found a particularly large zucchini. Police were summoned to the scene in Bretten, near the southwestern city of Karlsruhe, on Thursday morning by an 81-year-old man. They said in a statement Friday that officers determined “the object, which really did look very like a bomb” was actually a 40-centimeter (nearly 16-in... BERLIN (AP) — A worried resident in Germany alerted police to what he thought was a World War II bomb in his garden. Officers rushed over — and found a particularly large zucchini. Police were summoned to the scene in Bretten, near the southwestern city of Karlsruhe, on Thursday morning by an 81-year-old man. They said in a statement Friday that officers determined “the object, which really did look very like a bomb” was actually a 40-centimeter (nearly 16-in...