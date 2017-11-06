West Virginia Budget in Much Better Shape Than Recent Years

There is good news to report on the West Virginia budget situation, as the state's economy continues to improve. During the first four months of the current fiscal year, severance tax revenue jumped by 68-percent over this time last year. Corporate net income taxes are also up over last year by 31-percent.

The bottom line, the state's budget deficit is just over 8-million dollars, and no additional service cuts are anticipated.

"This is good news and we're much better off than we were a year ago. In October a year ago, we were 87 million dollars under water. In other words we were looking at a deficit of almost 90 million dollars. This year we are right on target, which takes a lot of pressure off the budget," said Secretary Dave hardy of the West Virginia Department of Revenue.

For the past two years the governor was forced to make substantial cuts in the budget and to state services, but now that is unlikely to happen again this year.