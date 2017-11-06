Psychologist offers advice on dealing with emotions after a mass shooting

Tragedies like the one inside a Texas unfold can take a toll on people even if they didn't know any of the people involved.

With so many of these incidents happening across the country, Clinical and Forensic Psychologist Dr. David Clayman says it is normal to feel concerned. But he said it is also important not to allow fear to interfere with your daily life.

"Part of the new normal is if it can happen in a small town in Texas or a big city like Las Vegas when might it happen here," Clayman said. "When may there be a disgruntled person or someone with a cause that may want to make a statement."

Clayman said parents should be prepared to address the topic with their children.

If kids ask a question about one of these incidents he said to make sure you respond.

Realize that even if the information isn't coming from you kids will find out somewhere.

Even if you don't have an answer to a question tell the child you will find out an answer and then follow up with them.

Make sure children understand their fear and concern is natural but that life will go on.