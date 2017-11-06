Megis County, Ohio Jail Levy Issue

MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK)--- As we near close to Ohio elections, one county in particular is having problems deciding what is really going to impact their community. "It would be a boone to the county to have a new facility," said Meigs County resident Alice Wamsley.

A new jail facility... Meigs County is relying on their community members to pass an almost $3million levy to raise funds to start building a new jail. "well the building we are in now is 120 years plus old. It was built in 1894 the last time that the county had built a sheriffs department in this community. And it's served us well but it's time that we move forward to the 21st century," said Meig County Sheriff Keith Wood. He proposed this new jail for the community. And after over one hundred years the building is almost crumbing beneath them.

But this levy wouldn't only help those that work in the building but the entire county. "There's a lot of programs going into this new jail that offers the ability to work with the heroin addiction and alcohol problems and just generally a place where you can put someone in there to actually get help and not just in the door and out the door," Wood said.

And due to the lack of funds and resources for the county the community will really have to be the ones to help pitch in. "then again with the amount of the tax rates it's $2.95 tax break and that seems kind of high for the property owners of the county," Wamsley said.

This new jail facility would be over 20,000 square feet and house up to 70 imitates. "But for us to be able to have a project that generates jobs, revenue and we get to keep our own money here it's a win win for the community." Wood said.

Aaliyah Brown 13 News, Working for You.