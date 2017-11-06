Issue 2 On the Ohio Ballot is Causing Uproar and Confusion

OHIO (WOWK)--- For months Ohioans have been told to vote yes or on issue 2.. so we hit the streets to see what voters have to say. "I don't know how I'm going to vote on it yet, because i don't know which way i right," That is Ohio resident Granvile Brammel. And even regular voters say with just 2 days until the election.. they don't get issue 2. "The other day i was just so confused i decided i just wasn't going to vote on the issue at all," said Brammel's neighbor Joyce Blazer.

Joyce says that's out of character for her. "I don't think I've ever done that before most generally I'm very knowledgeable but on both sides they are spending a lot of money to get something done, but i'm just not sure what." A combined 25 million dollars in campaign ads to be exact. Issue 2 grantees the state of Ohio. and it's agencies--like medicaid-- will get the same discounted price on prescription drugs that the department of veterans affairs is already paying. "I personally think on any issue if you're not familiar with it you listen a little what your neighbor says, you watch a little on TV but you just don't know what way is the honest way to go," said Brammel.

Which is a concern for most Ohio residents. The confusion of ads and this ongoing debate could cost the issue to fail.

Aaliyah Brown 13 News, Working for You.

