Kroger Workers Vote Overwhelmingly to Ratify New Union Contract

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CLARKSBURG, WV (WOWK) – Kroger store employees working at 39 stores in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new union contract today.

According to a release from Jonathan Williams, Communications Director, UFCW Local 400, the contract provides increased pay while maintaining healthcare and retirement benefits and covers approximately 4,200 Kroger associates.

The new contract takes effect immediately and extends through August 29, 2020.

The vote took place at two union meetings on Monday, November 6, one in Charleston and the other in Clarksburg. The workers are members of United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 400. Approximately 1,000 members of the union attended the meetings to vote on the new contract.

Contract negotiations between UFCW Local 400 and Kroger began in early September. A team of five Kroger store employees led negotiations on behalf of the union.

At a time when many retailers are cutting healthcare and retirement benefits, the unionized workforce successfully preserved their benefits while also winning wage increases. The workers attribute their success to weeks of public demonstrations held during the negotiation process.

“I think we made it clear to the company that we were willing to fight to protect our benefits,” said Tami Faulknier, a 34-year Kroger employee who served on the union negotiating team.

“Our customers were overwhelmingly supportive and I think that helped a lot,” said Allen Nuckels, a Kroger grocery clerk from Oak Hill, WV. “I lost count of how many times someone saw us at a rally and stopped to ask me, ‘Are you guys on strike? Because I won’t cross a picket line!’”

“These days, it is extremely rare to ratify a contract without losing a single benefit,” said Mark P. Federici, President of UFCW Local 400. “I cannot overstate how much the support of Kroger customers and the rest of the community made a difference in these negotiations. Together, we were able to preserve healthcare and retirement benefits that thousands of hard-working men and women rely on.”

The new contract covers approximately 4,200 Kroger employees working at 39 stores located in West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio:

  • Kroger #783, Mid-Town Shopping Center, 711 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Ashland, KY 41101
  • Kroger #796, Greenup Mall, 370 Diedrich Blvd, Ashland, KY 41101
  • Kroger #776, 40 Acme Street, Marietta, OH 45750
  • Kroger #781, 6306 State Rt 7, Proctorville, OH 45669
  • Kroger #799, 1008 Washington Blvd., Belpre, OH 45714
  • Kroger #668, 25 Holden Rd, Mt Gay, WV 25637-1264
  • Kroger #669, 505 Virginia Ave, Smithers, WV 25186
  • Kroger #688, 788 West Pike Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301
  • Kroger #708, Mcgraw & Main Streets, Ripley, WV 25271
  • Kroger #714, 350 Patteson Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505
  • Kroger #722, 80 Skyline Plaza Dr, Buckhannon, WV 26201
  • Kroger #725, 1439 Maccorkle Ave Sw, St. Albans, WV 25177
  • Kroger #730, 450 11th Street, Elkins, WV 26241
  • Kroger #734, 518 Park Center, Us Rt 60, Rainelle, WV 25962
  • Kroger #739, 2908 State Street, Gassaway, WV 26624
  • Kroger #743, 308 Stokes Drive, Country Road Plaza, Hinton, WV 25951
  • Kroger #752, 2007 East 7th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101
  • Kroger #753, 930 Division Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101
  • Kroger #754, 10635 Maccorkle Ave Se, Marmet, WV 25315
  • Kroger #755, 1851 Earl Core Road, Morgantown, WV 26505
  • Kroger #763, 5450 Big Tyler Road, Charleston, WV 25312
  • Kroger #765, 180 Red Oak Shop Ctr, Ronceverte, WV 24970
  • Kroger #768, 981 Dunbar Village, Dunbar, WV 25064
  • Kroger #769, #5 Riverwalk Mall, So. Charleston, WV 25303
  • Kroger #770, 151 Beaver Plaza, Po Box 579, Beaver, WV 25813
  • Kroger #772, 5717 Mac Corkle Ave. S.E, Charleston, WV 25304
  • Kroger #773, 198 Emily Drive, East Point Mall, Clarksburg, WV 26301
  • Kroger #778, 500 Delaware Ave., Charleston, WV 25302
  • Kroger #780, 411 Mall Road, Oak Hill, WV 25901
  • Kroger #782, 19 7th Ave W, Huntington, WV 25701
  • Kroger #784, 302 Great Teays Blvd., Scott Depot, WV 25560
  • Kroger #785, Ashton Place Shop. Center, 1100 Fledder John Rd., Charleston, WV 25314
  • Kroger #788, 6360 Us Route 60, Barboursville, WV 25504
  • Kroger #790, 133 Beckley Crossing, Beckley, WV 25801
  • Kroger #792, 2627 5th Ave., Huntington, WV 25702
  • Kroger #805, 1734 Harper Road, Beckley, WV 25801
  • Kroger #807, 223 The Crossing Shop Center, Elkview, WV 25071
  • Kroger #813, 500 Suncrest Town Center, Morgantown, WV 26505
  • Kroger #817, 3265 Smoot Ave, Madison, WV 25053

