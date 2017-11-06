Marshall University Hosts it's 54the Annual International Festival

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)---A day to celebrate diversity, inclusion and awareness on Marshall University campus."I mean this festival is so meaningful for me," That's international student Khue Nog.

A sophomore from Vietnam. she came to the u.s. just in January and is already enjoying her new home. "people here are very friendly and so they help me to get used to the environment here like to study here and that's why I enjoy the U.S. A lot."

And now being in college away from her family she really appreciates the support her university gives her by having these annual festivals."here I can know about more cultures of different countries. It's like traveling around the world in a little bit short time. And Marshall has made a really great chance for international students. Like to get to know each other to get along well with new friends. I mean so I really like this festival," said Nog.

And event coordinator Jyotsna Patel says her main goal for this annual tradition is to bring students together and bring awareness to all the countries that make up Marshall University. "to be united. And I always feel that we are united for them four hours I think every body wants to learn about every body's culture and country and they are so proud to represent their country. We need to educate ourselves. I mean if you can't travel this is a way to learn about countries. It might even make you want to travel." There were over 33 countries represented at this multi-cultural event.

Aaliyah Brown, 13 News Working for you.