Police Searching for 2 People that Stole $30,000 in Rings from Charleston Store

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police are searching for two people who stole six engagement rings valued at $30,000 from the Macy's in the Charleston Town Center Mall.

According to a release from the Charleston Police Department, they are searching for a male and female. The female threatened the clerk, by stating her boyfriend had a firearm and he would use it if the clerk contacted security.

The female then collected the rings and fled on foot out the Lee Street exit of the Town Center Mall.

The male exited out the same exit about one minute later.

The female was observed wearing a dark colored pantsuit with a white button up shirt, Prada sun glasses, grey knit hat and had on a red wig.

The male was wearing black baggy jeans, black hoodie and tan Timberland boots. The male also had a full dark colored beard and was described as being 6’0" tall with a slender build.

If anyone has any information in regards to the identity of these two individuals please contact Det. Chris Lioi at 304-348-6480.