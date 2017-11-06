Homeless Task Force Works to End Vagrant Crimes in City

CHARLESTON- City leaders are cracking down on homeless criminals. Charleston City Council was presented with part of the plan- two proposed soliciting ordinances.

Charleston Police say there's been an up-tick in violent crime committed by homeless people, 249 people were arrested since September 1st who list their address as "the streets" or a shelter. Police say one of the things keeping them here- generous West Virginians who donate cash to panhandlers so city leaders are taking action.

"We've got the working poor who should be able to go have a meal and not be assaulted outside. And that's the conclusion we've all come to here- that we're unified in the idea of safety for everybody and dignity for everybody," Chief Cooper.

Chief Cooper's hybrid task force is working hard to clear out abandoned houses, arrests drug dealers and put violent offenders behind bars. But he says handout are keeping many people in Charleston.

"We're enabling destructive behavior by giving to the panhandlers. We strongly recommend you do not give to people who are asking for money on the streets," Chief Cooper told 13 News.

Now Charleston leaders want to take things a step further to limiting soliciting and panhandling.

"There are places where police say no I'm just going to arrest these folks and get them out of my hair cause I don't have time to fool with it. This community has come together and has worked together at all levels no matter where they are to reach out and help this community and the people who live in it," Charleston Councilwoman Becky Ceperley explained.

Ceperley is helping spearhead two ordinances to first stop soliciting in dangerous areas, like highway on-ramps, street medians and busy intersections.

"Areas where there's high level of traffic, off the interstates where if you stop your car - you're liable to get hit, you're liable to hit someone, and so might the person who is asking you for a hand out," Ceperley said.

The second ordinance would require any solicitor to get a free permit from the city.

"So that people know you have been identified by the proper people in government, and that you are permitted to ask for money," Ceperley added.

While these ordinances are aimed at so-called "criminal vagrants" it would also require any organization from the Salvation Army to youth groups, to have permits. The city is also putting money into tearing down abandoned houses and paying two Prestera caseworkers to get homeless folks connected to treatment, housing and something a ride back to their home state.

These ordinances have not yet passed city council.