Netflix warns customers of new email scam

Having Snapchat trouble? Thousands of users report outage Having Snapchat trouble? Thousands of users report outage (WCMH) — Snapchat users across the country are reporting problems logging into and using the service. According to Down Detector, around 5,000 people reported problems using the app around 4pm Monday. Snapchat acknowledged the issues in a series of tweets. We're aware of the issue and working on a fix?? Stay tuned for updates! ??We recommend staying logged into your account. — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) November 6, 2017 Some Snapchatters are hav...

Kroger Workers Vote Overwhelmingly to Ratify New Union Contract Kroger Workers Vote Overwhelmingly to Ratify New Union Contract CLARKSBURG, WV (WOWK) – Kroger store employees working at 39 stores in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new union contract today. According to a release from Jonathan Williams, Communications Director, UFCW Local 400, the contract provides increased pay while maintaining healthcare and retirement benefits and covers approximately 4,200 Kroger associates. The new contract takes effect immediately and extends through August 29, 2020. The vote to...

Woman fired for flipping off Pres. Trump's motorcade Woman fired for flipping off Pres. Trump's motorcade HERNDON, Va. (AP) — A woman has gotten the boot after flipping the bird at President Donald Trump's motorcade. The Washington Post reports Juli Briskman was on her bicycle last month when Trump's motorcade drove by her on a northern Virginia road. A photo that quickly went viral shows her raising the middle finger of her left hand in defiance. Briskman's face is not visible in the photo, but the Post quoted her as saying she told her bosses at Hernd...

Huntington Police Search for Missing K-9 Huntington Police Search for Missing K-9 HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing K-9 officer. According to police, Rudy is a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois and escaped from his kennel in the Pritchard area of Wayne County. Rudy escaped around midnight on Saturday. If you've seen Rudy or have any information regarding his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Huntington Police Department Lt. Levi Livingston at (304) 544-8442. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing K-9 officer. According to police, Rudy is a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois and escaped from his kennel in the Pritchard area of Wayne County. Rudy escaped around midnight on Saturday. If you've seen Rudy or have any information regarding his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Huntington Police Department Lt. Levi Livingston at (304) 544-8442.