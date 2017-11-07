Mom hit, killed moments after putting child on school bus, troop - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Mom hit, killed moments after putting child on school bus, troopers say

Posted: Updated:

STARR, SC (WSPA) — A mother was hit and killed Monday morning, moments after her child boarded a school bus in Anderson County, South Carolina, officials said.

Authorities say the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on First Avenue in Starr.

Coroner Greg Shore said a 16-year-old Crescent High School student got on the bus. The student’s mother was talking to the bus driver in the lane of travel when she was hit by a man on his way to work.

Shore said the woman died at the scene of the accident from blunt force trauma.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis said the victim is a 46-year-old Starr woman. He said she was struck by a vehicle traveling west on First Avenue.

The driver is a 38-year-old Starr man. He was taken to AnMed Hospital with minor injuries, Hovis said.

Investigators are reviewing school bus footage.

Anderson School District 3 Superintendent Kathy Hipp confirmed there was a fatal accident at one of the district’s bus stops. Hipp said any student directly or indirectly affected by the accident will be offered counseling and support according to the district’s crisis plan.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Mom hit, killed moments after putting child on school bus, troopers say

    Mom hit, killed moments after putting child on school bus, troopers say

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 10:01 AM EST2017-11-07 15:01:29 GMT

    The student’s mother was talking to the bus driver in the lane of travel when she was hit by a man on his way to work.

    The student’s mother was talking to the bus driver in the lane of travel when she was hit by a man on his way to work.

  • One person dead after vehicle accident in Lincoln County

    One person dead after vehicle accident in Lincoln County

    Monday, November 6 2017 2:01 PM EST2017-11-06 19:01:37 GMT
    LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Troopers say that a man has died following a vehicle accident on Route 10 in Lincoln County. According to WVSP, the victim was identified as James Matheny, 41, of Midkiff. The accident happened just after 10:30 A.M. this morning along Route 10 in Branchland. Troopers say Matheny was attempting to pass two vehicles when the second vehicle also attempted to pass, sideswiping Matheny and causing him to lose control of his vehicle.  He was pronounced d...
    LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Troopers say that a man has died following a vehicle accident on Route 10 in Lincoln County. According to WVSP, the victim was identified as James Matheny, 41, of Midkiff. The accident happened just after 10:30 A.M. this morning along Route 10 in Branchland. Troopers say Matheny was attempting to pass two vehicles when the second vehicle also attempted to pass, sideswiping Matheny and causing him to lose control of his vehicle.  He was pronounced d...

  • House explosion leaves 2 hurt in Ohio

    House explosion leaves 2 hurt in Ohio

    Monday, November 6 2017 12:17 PM EST2017-11-06 17:17:10 GMT

    Firefighters say a house explosion in Ohio left two people injured, one of them severely.

    Firefighters say a house explosion in Ohio left two people injured, one of them severely.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • West Virginia officials: HIV outbreak involved 15 counties

    West Virginia officials: HIV outbreak involved 15 counties

    Monday, November 6 2017 4:19 PM EST2017-11-06 21:19:21 GMT

    Health officials in West Virginia say there was an HIV outbreak that involved people from 15 counties.

    Health officials in West Virginia say there was an HIV outbreak that involved people from 15 counties.

  • States discuss getting rid of daylight saving time

    States discuss getting rid of daylight saving time

    Monday, November 6 2017 1:57 PM EST2017-11-06 18:57:21 GMT

    Most of the country gained an hour of sleep over the weekend, but several states are now considering losing the reason why.

    Most of the country gained an hour of sleep over the weekend, but several states are now considering losing the reason why.

  • Police Searching for 2 People that Stole $30,000 in Rings from Charleston Store

    Police Searching for 2 People that Stole $30,000 in Rings from Charleston Store

    Monday, November 6 2017 8:09 PM EST2017-11-07 01:09:40 GMT
    Charleston Police DepartmentCharleston Police Department
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police are searching for two people who stole six engagement rings valued at $30,000 from the Macy's in the Charleston Town Center Mall. According to a release from the Charleston Police Department, they are searching for a male and female. The female threatened the clerk, by stating her boyfriend had a firearm and he would use it if the clerk contacted security. The female then collected the rings and fled on foot out the Lee Street exit of t...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police are searching for two people who stole six engagement rings valued at $30,000 from the Macy's in the Charleston Town Center Mall. According to a release from the Charleston Police Department, they are searching for a male and female. The female threatened the clerk, by stating her boyfriend had a firearm and he would use it if the clerk contacted security. The female then collected the rings and fled on foot out the Lee Street exit of t...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.