100 Charged in Major Drug Investigation in Ohio

EAST LIVERPOOL (WTRF) - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine joined several members of the Columbiana County Drug Task Force Tuesday morning to announce the results of "Operation Big Oak". 

"Operation Big Oak" is an investigation into an alleged fentanyl, carfentanil, heroin, and cocaine drug trafficking ring primarily operating out of Cuyahoga and Columbiana counties.

One hundred people are now facing more than 750 charges related to the case.

