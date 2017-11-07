CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –Country music superstars, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are coming to Charleston, WV next year.

Their Soul2Soul tour will be making a stop in the Capital City on June 1st, 2017.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, November 17th, 2017, the same day McGraw and Hill’s first album together, The Rest of Our Life, is released. Each ticket purchase will come with a copy of the new album.

Here are all of the dates for their tour:

May 31, 2018 Richmond, VA

June 1, 2018 Charleston, WV

June 2, 2018 Lexington, KY

June 5, 2018 Baltimore, MD

June 7, 2018 Grand Rapids, MI

June 8, 2018 Toledo, OH

June 12, 2018 Hershey, PA

June 14, 2018 Uniondale, NY

June 15, 2018 Uncasville, CT

June 16, 2018 Manchester, NH

June 18, 2018 Hamilton, ON

June 19, 2018 London, ON

June 22, 2018 Raleigh, NC

June 23, 2018 Duluth, GA

June 26, 2018 Bossier City, LA

June 29, 2018 Springfield, MO

June 30, 2018 Des Moines, IA

July 6, 2018 Green Bay, WI

July 7, 2018 Minneapolis, MN

July 8, 2018 Sioux Falls, SD

July 10, 2018 Grand Forks, ND

July 13, 2018 Seattle, WA

July 14, 2018 Eugene, OR

July 18, 2018 Salt Lake City, UT

July 20, 2018 Phoenix, AZ

July 21, 2018 Los Angeles, CA

July 22, 2018 Sacramento, CA

For more information on the tour, you can visit www.Soul2SoulTour.com, www.TimMcGraw.com, or www.FaithHill.com.