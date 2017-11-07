West Virginia State Police Holding DUI Checkpoint in Kanawha County

BELLE, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Kanawha, County, West Virginia later this week.

The checkpoint will be from 6 PM to Midnight on Thursday, November 9th, 2017 at the US Rt. 60 and Burning Spring Road intersection near Belle, WV.

The West Virginia State Police is encouraging the public to use the State Police *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists, and criminal violations. By dialing *SP, you can contact the nearest state police detachment.

State Police wants the public informed of the checkpoint in order to deter and notify drunken drivers.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.