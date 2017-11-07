Love ranch dressing? Hidden Valley offers keg of the salad dressing

Just in time for the holidays, Hidden Valley and Flavourgallery.com are offering ranch dressing lovers a chance to order a keg of the popular salad dressing.
A call from a concerned citizen led to the arrest of a woman for a DUI on a horse.
A preschool teacher accused of biting a 2-year-old student on the face has been arrested on a charge of felony cruelty to a juvenile.
Six high school students were sent to the hospital on Thursday after consuming laced gummy bears
A woman is in jail after law enforcement officials said she tried to rob a Raleigh County gas station and threatened to "blow up the store."
A woman is facing charges after her 9-year-old son was tied to the roof of their minivan to help hold down a plastic pool.
A man angry that he couldn’t get a McMuffin at an Ohio McDonald’s restaurant pulled a gun on an employee, police say.
Authorities say a woman accused of pepper-spraying patrons at a Chuck E. Cheese’s has been arrested.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
The student’s mother was talking to the bus driver in the lane of travel when she was hit by a man on his way to work.
Health officials in West Virginia say there was an HIV outbreak that involved people from 15 counties.
The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Kanawha, County, West Virginia later this week.
Most of the country gained an hour of sleep over the weekend, but several states are now considering losing the reason why.
A mother arrested after her three children tested positive for methamphetamine has been indicted.
If you’ve recently updated to Apple’s iOS 11.1 on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, you may be experiencing an annoying autocorrect bug.
Netflix has issued a warning to their customers about a new email scam targeting viewers.
Several dozen people are behind bars Tuesday afternoon as Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced one of the biggest drug operations in the opioid crisis to date.
