WV U.S. Senate Race Tops in the Nation for 2018

Rep. Evan Jenkins (R): Sen. Joe Manchin (D): AG Patrick Morrisey (R) are the main candidates for WV U.S. Senate.

With only 100 seats the United States Senate is often called the most exclusive club in the world. Next year's race for West Virginia's seat now held by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, is being touted as one of the top-five in the nation. Manchin will likely face one of two well-known Republicans in State Attorney Patrick Morrisey, or Congressman Evan Jenkins.

"We are going to be involved in one of the most heated Senate races in the last three generations and it's going to attract national attention and national money," said Professor Robert Rupp, Ph.D., of West Virginia Wesleyan College.

The campaigning is well underway, with the Republican combatants already slugging it out.

"In the primary, I'm a born and bred West Virginian. I've raised my family here," said Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate.

Reporter Question: He (Jenkins) touts himself as a native West Virginian. He basically paints you as a carpetbagger from New Jersey. Respond?

"Well I think people know I have West Virginia values," said Atty. Gen. Patrick Morrisey, (R) Candidate for WV Governor.

And there is bad-blood over one of the most divisive figures in politics.

"He went to a Hillary Clinton campaign rally," said candidate Patrick Morrisey.

"Well, I was a Democrat, but I've never supported Hillary Clinton," said candidate Evan Jenkins.

The Morrisey-Jenkins race now is now considered the marquee Senate primary in the country, but it could be very bitter and expensive.

"And the question is, how much damage will be done to the winning candidate in the primary, in terms of getting that candidate ready to face off Senator Manchin?" said History and Political Science Professor Robert Rupp.

Nationally, Democrats see the Manchin race as key to winning control of the U.S. Senate. Right now Republicans have 52 seats; to 48 for Democrats.

"All this will be useless, unless the Democrats can secure Manchin's re-election. Otherwise all their plans fold," said Professor Rupp.

After 30 years in elected office in West Virginia, Manchin says he'll simply run on his record, and let voters decide.

"Who knows their values? Who was born and raised and understands who we are? And who basically has a record in West Virginia? I've been here for quite sometime. They've given me any opportunities to serve," said incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

If nothing else, Manchin has given Republicans a rallying call.

"The voters get it. I hear it every day on the campaign trail, Joe needs to go," said GOP candidate Jenkins.

"You know Joe Manchin's been part of it for awhile. And people know he may be a nice guy, but we can do a lot better," said GOP candidate Morrisey.

But analysts say don't count out Manchin, who's been elected statewide, five times.

"What's going to make this an interesting race is that Manchin is the best campaigner since Governor Arch Moore," said Professor Rupp.

"I've done the best I can, and I'm always proud to be that boy from Farmington, West Virginia that got the chance of a lifetime," said Senator Manchin.

"As for how expensive this race might get, a number of analysts have told me, don't be surprised if it tops $50 million dollars," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.