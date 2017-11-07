Yeager offers passengers opportunity to sign up for TSA Pre-Check

If you are planning to fly to see family and friends this holiday season there may be a chance to make your TSA screening process go a little faster. This week Yeager Airport is offering passengers a chance to sign up for a program called TSA Pre-Check.

"My dad has it and i know it is a lot more convenient so I'm like I have a lunch hour so I can come down and do it," said passenger Kelsey Nelson.

Nelson travels often to visit family and friends.

"You still go through metal detector and a full background check is done when you enroll," explained Yeager Airport Marketing Director Dominique Ranieri.

If they qualify passengers will be able to go through a faster line for TSA screenings at more than 200 airports across the country.

"It is not that expensive, it lasts for 5 years and it saves you time," said Nelson. "You don't have to take your shoes off. I think it is definitely worth the investment."

While they do take walk-in's, the easiest thing to do is pre-register and then bring all of the necessary documents to your appointment.

You can sign up at Yeager through Friday.

Well over 60 people have already enrolled in the program at Yeager this week. The cost to sign up is $85.

For more details on the program and how to sign up click HERE.