Ohio 2017 Election Results

Ohio voters will decide ballot issues on Tuesday that would place limits on drug prices and expand victims' rights in criminal proceedings, along with several mayoral races.
The Kentucky county clerk who was jailed for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples will run for re-election in 2018.
Ohio has chosen its first 11 growers for its medical marijuana program, and one of them is in Meigs County, OH.
A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.
America’s registered child sex offenders will now have to use passports identifying them for their past crimes when traveling overseas.
The Ohio House has passed a bill banning abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.
Columbus, Ohio is setting aside money to support legal help for immigrants facing deportation.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
The student’s mother was talking to the bus driver in the lane of travel when she was hit by a man on his way to work.
The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Kanawha, County, West Virginia later this week.
Health officials in West Virginia say there was an HIV outbreak that involved people from 15 counties.
A 59-year-old man was charged with impregnating a 14-year-old disabled girl.
Most of the country gained an hour of sleep over the weekend, but several states are now considering losing the reason why.
Netflix has issued a warning to their customers about a new email scam targeting viewers.
A mother arrested after her three children tested positive for methamphetamine has been indicted.
If you’ve recently updated to Apple’s iOS 11.1 on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, you may be experiencing an annoying autocorrect bug.
Just in time for the holidays, Hidden Valley and Flavourgallery.com are offering ranch dressing lovers a chance to order a keg of the popular salad dressing.
