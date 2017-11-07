Ohio 2017 Election Results - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio 2017 Election Results

STATEWIDE ISSUE RESULTS:

State Issue 1 - Rights for Crime Victims - HAS OFFICIALLY PASSED

Selection Votes % of Votes
YES
1,302,437
82.78%
NO 270,956 17.22%

*60% of precincts reporting

State Issue 2 - To require state agencies to not pay more for prescription drugs than the federal Department of Veterans Affairs and require state payment of attorney fees and expenses to specific individuals for defense of the law. - HAS OFFICIALLY FAILED

Selection Votes % of Votes
YES 307,631 19.61%
NO 1,261,509 80.39%

*60% of precincts reporting

According to the Ohio Secretary of State, the results reported on the election night portion of the Ohio Secretary of State’s website are unofficial results. The county boards of elections must complete their official canvass no later than November 28, 2017.

MORE INFO ABOUT THE STATEWIDE ISSUES:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio voters will decide ballot issues on Tuesday that would place limits on drug prices and expand victims' rights in criminal proceedings, along with several mayoral races.
    
Issue 1 is meant to expand crime victims' rights. Opponents say such laws elsewhere have had unintended, negative consequences.
    
Issue 2 aims to cut prescription drug prices for the poor, injured workers and prisoners. Opponents say it could reduce access and raise some prices.
    
While low voter turnout is typical in off-year elections, early voting figures in some counties indicate voter interest is higher than normal, particularly in city elections with incumbents facing spirited challenges.
    
Democrats have continued to do well in large urban areas, while Republicans have dominated recent statewide votes led by Donald Trump's presidential win last year.

LOCAL COUNTY RESULTS

