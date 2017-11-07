Psychologists: Christmas music bad for your health

More News More>>

NASA seeks nickname for tiny, icy world on solar system edge CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Heads up, armchair travelers. NASA is seeking a nickname for a tiny, icy world on the edge of the solar system that's the next destination for New Horizons, the spacecraft that surveyed Pluto. New Horizons whipped past Pluto two years ago. Now it's headed for 2014 MU69 — gobbledygook to even the most die-hard scientists. To lighten the mood as New Horizons aims for a 2019 flyby, the research team is holding a naming contest&n...

Having Snapchat trouble? Thousands of users report outage (WCMH) — Snapchat users across the country are reporting problems logging into and using the service. According to Down Detector, around 5,000 people reported problems using the app around 4pm Monday. Snapchat acknowledged the issues in a series of tweets. We're aware of the issue and working on a fix?? Stay tuned for updates! ??We recommend staying logged into your account. — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) November 6, 2017 Some Snapchatters are hav...

Kroger Workers Vote Overwhelmingly to Ratify New Union Contract CLARKSBURG, WV (WOWK) – Kroger store employees working at 39 stores in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new union contract today. According to a release from Jonathan Williams, Communications Director, UFCW Local 400, the contract provides increased pay while maintaining healthcare and retirement benefits and covers approximately 4,200 Kroger associates. The new contract takes effect immediately and extends through August 29, 2020. The vote to...