Ohio overwhelmingly rejects prescription drug initiative, Issue 2 COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio voters overwhelmingly rejected a ballot issue, which aimed to control the price state agencies pay for prescription drugs. The Associated Press called the race at 8:18pm Tuesday. With 6.64% of precincts reporting, the vote currently stands at: 101,043 voting YES on the measure (20.48%) 392,263 voting NO on the measure (79.52%) The Ohio Drug Price Relief Act seeks to curb prescription drug prices paid by the state for prisoners, ...

Ohio passes crime victims' rights law, Issue 1 COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio has passed Marsy's Law, aimed at expanding the rights of victims of crime. The Associated Press called the race shortly after 8pm. With 9.18% of precincts reporting: 450,000 voted YES (83.51%) 88,842 voted NO (16.49%) Marsy's Law for Ohio aims to expand crime victims' rights to more closely match those of the accused. The campaign is part of a multi-state effort. The proposed constitutional amendment assures th...

NASA seeks nickname for tiny, icy world on solar system edge CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Heads up, armchair travelers. NASA is seeking a nickname for a tiny, icy world on the edge of the solar system that's the next destination for New Horizons, the spacecraft that surveyed Pluto. New Horizons whipped past Pluto two years ago. Now it's headed for 2014 MU69 — gobbledygook to even the most die-hard scientists. To lighten the mood as New Horizons aims for a 2019 flyby, the research team is holding a naming contest&n...

Having Snapchat trouble? Thousands of users report outage (WCMH) — Snapchat users across the country are reporting problems logging into and using the service. According to Down Detector, around 5,000 people reported problems using the app around 4pm Monday. Snapchat acknowledged the issues in a series of tweets. We're aware of the issue and working on a fix?? Stay tuned for updates! ??We recommend staying logged into your account. — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) November 6, 2017 Some Snapchatters are hav...