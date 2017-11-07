Ohio overwhelmingly rejects prescription drug initiative, Issue 2

Psychologists say playing Christmas songs on a loop can be bad for retailer workers’ mental health.
Twitter says it's ending its iconic 140-character limit - and giving nearly everyone 280 characters.
Country music superstars, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are coming to Charleston, WV next year.
One foster care program in Ohio is seeing more children enter into its system because of the opiate crisis.
Netflix has issued a warning to their customers about a new email scam targeting viewers.
Governor-elect Jim Justice has appointed two more to his administration. John Myers is tapped to serve as secretary of the department of Administration. Myers is currently the acting director of the West Virginia Lottery. Justice also announced the appointment of Tom Smith who will serve as the secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation, as well as the commissioner of the Division of Highways. Smith has a background in engineering and experience with the Federal Hig...
Donald Trump's presidential transition team on Saturday challenged the veracity of U.S. intelligence assessments concluding that Russia was trying to tip the November election to the Republican. A senior U.S. official said the CIA has determined with "high confidence" that Moscow's interference in the presidential race was intended to help Trump.
President-elect Donald Trump, a political newcomer who touts his corporate skills, turned businessman-in-chief Tuesday, first demanding the government cancel a multibillion-dollar order for new presidential planes and then hailing a Japanese company's commitment to invest billions in the U.S. "We will defend American jobs.
The Green Party is dropping its court case seeking a statewide recount of Pennsylvania's Nov. 8 presidential election. It had wanted to explore whether voting machines and systems had been hacked and the election result manipulated. The decision came Saturday, two days before a court hearing in the case. Lawyers for the Green Party-backed voters who filed the case say they can't afford the $1 million bond ordered by the court by 5 p.m. Monday.
Election officials estimate the effort will cost up to $1 million.
A police officer has been suspended with pay after he was seen off-duty driving a pickup truck bearing a Confederate flag around a group protesting Republican Donald Trump’s election as president.
The co-founder of food delivery service Grubhub sent an email to all his employees suggesting that supporters of President-elect Donald Trump should resign, then issued a statement saying he welcomes all employees, regardless of their political beliefs.
Five people have been arrested in Kentucky after demonstrators began protesting the election of Donald Trump as president.
Ohio voters will decide ballot issues on Tuesday that would place limits on drug prices and expand victims' rights in criminal proceedings, along with several mayoral races.
The Kentucky county clerk who was jailed for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples will run for re-election in 2018.
Ohio has chosen its first 11 growers for its medical marijuana program, and one of them is in Meigs County, OH.
A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.
America’s registered child sex offenders will now have to use passports identifying them for their past crimes when traveling overseas.
The Ohio House has passed a bill banning abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.
Columbus, Ohio is setting aside money to support legal help for immigrants facing deportation.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
The student’s mother was talking to the bus driver in the lane of travel when she was hit by a man on his way to work.
The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Kanawha, County, West Virginia later this week.
Health officials in West Virginia say there was an HIV outbreak that involved people from 15 counties.
A 59-year-old man was charged with impregnating a 14-year-old disabled girl.
Most of the country gained an hour of sleep over the weekend, but several states are now considering losing the reason why.
Netflix has issued a warning to their customers about a new email scam targeting viewers.
A mother arrested after her three children tested positive for methamphetamine has been indicted.
If you’ve recently updated to Apple’s iOS 11.1 on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, you may be experiencing an annoying autocorrect bug.
Just in time for the holidays, Hidden Valley and Flavourgallery.com are offering ranch dressing lovers a chance to order a keg of the popular salad dressing.
