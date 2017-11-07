Unclaimed Property: 90 Year Old West Virginian Gets Surprise Gift From Husband

In just the few minutes I spent with Ms. Ann Louise (her full name is not released to project her safety), I found out right away that clearly two things mattered most to her. Her mother, who she lost at an early age, forcing her to quickly become an adult, run a house and watch over her young sister. "So really I was chief cook and bottle washer for about six years while she was growing up and taking care of her and my dad," said Ann Louise. Her husband Edward is the sec...
Psychologists say playing Christmas songs on a loop can be bad for retailer workers’ mental health.
Twitter says it's ending its iconic 140-character limit - and giving nearly everyone 280 characters.
Country music superstars, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are coming to Charleston, WV next year.
One foster care program in Ohio is seeing more children enter into its system because of the opiate crisis.
Netflix has issued a warning to their customers about a new email scam targeting viewers.
Jody Dean and her husband Jimmy have two beautiful and tenacious German Shepherds. "They are my babies," said Jody Dean. "Whatever room I am in, they are with me. They are so special, she uses cameras, powered by an internet app on her smartphone, to keep an eye on them while she's gone. It gives her peace of mind. "The comfort is knowing that they're not into something ... tearing something up ... or (they) get sick or throwing up, I know to...
Over 40 million U.S. households have a smart TV. One reason that they are so popular with consumers? They have so many options on them now. From streaming services to apps. But did you know those same options also make them popular with hackers? This leaves many to ask, am I watching my TV or is it watching me? Jessica Miller and her family enjoy watching their new smart TV but because she has a seven year-old, she took some steps to make sure it was safe for him. “My concern ...
Who doesn't love a good ghost story this time of the year? Especially when it involves a local landmark. We're taking you inside a historic Kentucky theater, where the performances aren't just limited to the characters on stage. "It would be interesting to see if someone meant harm to the theater in someway how he would act toward that person," said Tyson Compton, former marketing director of Paramount Theater. He is talking about a local legend, simply known as Paramount ...
SAN DIEGO, CA (WOWK) - Beautiful blue skies adorned the 784 foot long ship which was christened Saturday; the ship named for West Virginia native son and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams. The USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams, built for the Navy by General Dynamics NASSCO, was officially recognized in the time-honored tradition with a ceremony attended by a who's who of the Navy, Marines and four fellow Medal of Honor recipients. Willia...
For most of his life, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams has shown gratitude to two people he didn't even know. "And I have said many, many, many times, I wore this medal on behalf of them," said the Iwo Jima survivor and West Virginia native. It was February 23rd, 1945 - the same day the iconic, patriotic image of Marines raising the American flag at Iwo Jima was captured, American forces were getting slaughtered after failing to clear through fierce Ja...
Woody Williams is true living history with an incredible story. Sitting in his favorite chair at his home in Ona, Williams reads out load some of the recent pack of letters sent to him by school children he recently visited. "I promise to be a true American and I will vote and I will not break a single law," a laughing Williams read. "Isn't that wonderful."
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Part 1/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Part 6/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Part 5/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Part 5/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
The student’s mother was talking to the bus driver in the lane of travel when she was hit by a man on his way to work.
The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Kanawha, County, West Virginia later this week.
Health officials in West Virginia say there was an HIV outbreak that involved people from 15 counties.
A 59-year-old man was charged with impregnating a 14-year-old disabled girl.
Most of the country gained an hour of sleep over the weekend, but several states are now considering losing the reason why.
Netflix has issued a warning to their customers about a new email scam targeting viewers.
If you’ve recently updated to Apple’s iOS 11.1 on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, you may be experiencing an annoying autocorrect bug.
A mother arrested after her three children tested positive for methamphetamine has been indicted.
Just in time for the holidays, Hidden Valley and Flavourgallery.com are offering ranch dressing lovers a chance to order a keg of the popular salad dressing.
