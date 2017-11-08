Golden Alert Issued for Missing Woman - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Golden Alert Issued for Missing Woman

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing woman from Boyd County.

According to a release form the Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Emergency Management, 71-year-old Sandra Brown, of Catlettsburg, KY is missing.

Brown is described as 4'10" tall and weighs 125 pounds with brown eyes, and shoulder length blonde hair. 

She was last seen at Grandview Manor in Catlettsburg around 11 p.m. Sunday.

It is crucial she is located as soon as possible.

If you see anyone fitting this description, or know of Sandra Brown's whereabouts, please contact Boyd County Dispatch at 606-329-2191.

