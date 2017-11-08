Golden Alert Issued for Missing Woman

Deputies have confirmed former MLB player Roy Halladay is dead after a small aircraft crash in the Gulf of Mexico.
The student’s mother was talking to the bus driver in the lane of travel when she was hit by a man on his way to work.
Firefighters say a house explosion in Ohio left two people injured, one of them severely.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person has died following an accident on State Route 7 this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was struck by vehicle near State Route 7 north in the Cheshire area before 9 A.M. The road was shut down but has now been reopened. The identity of the victim has not been released. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
Eleven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital after a car ran into a school bus in Ohio Monday morning.
Police say a 2-week-old girl in Ohio has died after the family’s German shepherd got loose and bit her.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Route 85 is closed due to bus crash in Boone County. The crash was reported on Route 85 near Scott High School at around 3 p.m. The road is closed in both directions at this time. There is no word on injuries at this point. The Boone County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police is responding at the scene. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
Police say that the substance found in a Fayette County child's trick-or-treat bag tested negative for heroin. The test results from the State Police Crime Lab found that it was a derivative of a different drug.
According to her mother, Tru Coffer has been found and is safe.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff's Department are searching for a missing woman out of Logan County. Kelsey Renee Grimmett, 25, is described as a white female, with brown hair, brown eyes, roughly 5' 5" in height, and weighing approximately 125 lbs. She has a tattoo on her left arm of a frog. Grimmett was reported missing Thursday, September 28th, 2017, by her father who told police it had been more than a week since he had contact with her...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man in Martin County, Kentucky. According to a release from the Martin County Sheriff's Department, the Golden Alert has been issued for Gabe Dewey Lowe. Lowe was last seen in Martin County in the Meathouse area, and was driving a 2014 Blue Ford Escape. He was last seen Wednesday morning when he left his house this morning at 8:30 a.m. He was supposed to show up for a funeral today and did not show up. He is ...
The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
In just the few minutes I spent with Ms. Ann Louise (her full name is not released to project her safety), I found out right away that clearly two things mattered most to her. Her mother, who she lost at an early age, forcing her to quickly become an adult, run a house and watch over her young sister. "So really I was chief cook and bottle washer for about six years while she was growing up and taking care of her and my dad," said Ann Louise. Her husband Edward is the sec...
The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Kanawha, County, West Virginia later this week.
The student’s mother was talking to the bus driver in the lane of travel when she was hit by a man on his way to work.
A 59-year-old man was charged with impregnating a 14-year-old disabled girl.
Health officials in West Virginia say there was an HIV outbreak that involved people from 15 counties.
Ohio voters will decide ballot issues on Tuesday that would place limits on drug prices and expand victims' rights in criminal proceedings, along with several mayoral races.
Most of the country gained an hour of sleep over the weekend, but several states are now considering losing the reason why.
Police say a man from Wisconsin has been charged with kidnapping after he traveled to Ohio to meet a 12-year-old girl he met online.
Just in time for the holidays, Hidden Valley and Flavourgallery.com are offering ranch dressing lovers a chance to order a keg of the popular salad dressing.
