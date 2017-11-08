Update: Golden Alert Cancelled in Eastern Kentucky

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) - Five people have been injured after a rollover crash on I-77 in Kanawha County. The accident was reported on I-77 near mile marker 111 in Kanawha County. That's just north of the Tuppers Creek Exit. All northbound lanes are closed at this time. One person was ejected onto Tupper's Creek Road below the interstate. Traffic is being diverted off at the Tupper's Creek exit. Kanawha County Sheriff Office, Kanawha County EMS, and Sissonville Fire responded ...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police says they are responding to a shooting in Greenup County. The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in Flatwoods, KY. Little details are known at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.
All lanes of I-77 are shut down after a two vehicle crash in Kanawha County. The crash was reported at just after 8 p.m. at mile marker 78 on I-77. Heavy entrapment is reported in the crash, but it is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing woman from Boyd County. According to a release form the Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Emergency Management, 71-year-old Sandra Brown, of Catlettsburg, KY is missing. Brown is described as 4'10" tall and weighs 125 pounds with brown eyes, and shoulder length blonde hair. She was last seen at Grandview Manor in Catlettsburg around 11 p.m. Sunday. It is crucial she is located as soon as possible. If ...
A school was forced to close after a 3-year-old boy died from what the family said was an allergic reaction to being fed a grilled cheese sandwich.
Ohio police believe carbon monoxide poisoning is to blame after a young couple was found dead in their home.
A man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Sissonville, West Virginia morning.
Deputies have confirmed former MLB player Roy Halladay is dead after a small aircraft crash in the Gulf of Mexico.
The student’s mother was talking to the bus driver in the lane of travel when she was hit by a man on his way to work.
According to her mother, Tru Coffer has been found and is safe.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff's Department are searching for a missing woman out of Logan County. Kelsey Renee Grimmett, 25, is described as a white female, with brown hair, brown eyes, roughly 5' 5" in height, and weighing approximately 125 lbs. She has a tattoo on her left arm of a frog. Grimmett was reported missing Thursday, September 28th, 2017, by her father who told police it had been more than a week since he had contact with her...
The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Police are advising shoppers to take a simple extra step that could save your life.
All lanes of I-77 are shut down after a two vehicle crash in Kanawha County. The crash was reported at just after 8 p.m. at mile marker 78 on I-77. Heavy entrapment is reported in the crash, but it is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police says they are responding to a shooting in Greenup County. The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in Flatwoods, KY. Little details are known at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.
Course grading scales in West Virginia public schools would get tweaked and graduation credit requirements would get reduced under changes proposed by the state Board of Education.
A father and stepmother are charged with first-degree murder in the starvation death of their 6-year-old boy who authorities say weighed just 17 pounds when he died last week.
A school was forced to close after a 3-year-old boy died from what the family said was an allergic reaction to being fed a grilled cheese sandwich.
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - Charges are expected against the Assistant Principal of a high school in Ashland. According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, Assistant Principal Justin Hollingsworth overdosed at his home. The Lewis County Sheriff's Department and Lewis County EMS responded to the scene. Lewis County EMS did administer narcan to revive Hollingsworth. It is not known what charges he is facing at this time. Hollingsworth is the Assistant Principal at Fairview High Scho...
The owner of Animal Adventure Park is being coy when it comes to news that April the giraffe may be pregnant again.
West Virginia officials say they have an agreement with China Energy Investment Corp. Ltd. for the company to invest $83.7 billion in shale gas development and chemical manufacturing in West Virginia over 20 years.
