Escaped Inmate in Raleigh County Captured

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -

UPDATE (11/8/2017 11:30 a.m.):

According to the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, Bruce McCullough, who walked away from a work release from the Beckley Correctional Center, has been captured.

McCullough is in the custody of West Virginia State Troopers. Officials said he will now be taken to the Mount Olive Correctional Complex.

ORIGINAL:

Crews are looking for a man who they say escaped from the Beckley Correctional Center.

Bruce McCullough escaped from the center on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, while he was on work release. Officials say he walked away from the facility and never returned.

McCullough is described as 5' 8" and weighs around 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say he has several tattoos including skulls, roses and stars on his arms.

McCullough was in originally arrested for burglary by breaking and entering. If you have any information on where he may be, you are asked to call 911. Stick with 59 News on this developing story.