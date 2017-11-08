Police search for escaped inmate in Raleigh County

The gunman who attacked worshippers at a Texas church, killing 26, was apprehended by police in 2012 after escaping a mental health facility in New Mexico.

The gunman who attacked worshippers at a Texas church, killing 26, was apprehended by police in 2012 after escaping a mental health facility in New Mexico.

The gunman who attacked worshippers at a Texas church, killing 26, was apprehended by police in 2012 after escaping a mental health facility in New Mexico.

The gunman who attacked worshippers at a Texas church, killing 26, was apprehended by police in 2012 after escaping a mental health facility in New Mexico.

Police say a man from Wisconsin has been charged with kidnapping after he traveled to Ohio to meet a 12-year-old girl he met online.

Police say a man from Wisconsin has been charged with kidnapping after he traveled to Ohio to meet a 12-year-old girl he met online.

Several dozen people are behind bars Tuesday afternoon as Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced one of the biggest drug operations in the opioid crisis to date.

Several dozen people are behind bars Tuesday afternoon as Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced one of the biggest drug operations in the opioid crisis to date.

A worker in a dining hall at Ohio University has been charged with making terroristic threats after police said he planned to “take down” other employees.

A worker in a dining hall at Ohio University has been charged with making terroristic threats after police said he planned to “take down” other employees.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

Charleston Police Department

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police are searching for two people who stole six engagement rings valued at $30,000 from the Macy's in the Charleston Town Center Mall. According to a release from the Charleston Police Department, they are searching for a male and female. The female threatened the clerk, by stating her boyfriend had a firearm and he would use it if the clerk contacted security. The female then collected the rings and fled on foot out the Lee Street exit of t...