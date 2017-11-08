Police search for escaped inmate in Raleigh County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police search for escaped inmate in Raleigh County

Police in southern West Virginia are looking for an escapee. Bruce McCullough Junior was serving a sentence for breaking and entering at the Beckley Correctional Center. He walked away from there Tuesday and didn't return.

The 26-year-old committed his original crime in Berkeley County.
If you know where he is this morning, contact police.

