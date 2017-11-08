Man Fatally Struck in Sissonville Identified

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Sissonville, West Virginia morning.

According to dispatchers, the victim was an adult man, and he was struck at around 10:40 AM on November 8th, 2017.

Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has identified Gary Ray Jarrett, 68 of Charleston, as the man who was killed while walking near Sissonville.

Dispatchers say the man was hit on Kanawha Two Mile, off the Eden's Fork Exit of I-77.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

