Man Fatally Struck in Sissonville Identified

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Sissonville, West Virginia morning.
Deputies have confirmed former MLB player Roy Halladay is dead after a small aircraft crash in the Gulf of Mexico.
The student’s mother was talking to the bus driver in the lane of travel when she was hit by a man on his way to work.
Firefighters say a house explosion in Ohio left two people injured, one of them severely.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person has died following an accident on State Route 7 this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was struck by vehicle near State Route 7 north in the Cheshire area before 9 A.M. The road was shut down but has now been reopened. The identity of the victim has not been released. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
Eleven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital after a car ran into a school bus in Ohio Monday morning.
Police say a 2-week-old girl in Ohio has died after the family’s German shepherd got loose and bit her.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Route 85 is closed due to bus crash in Boone County. The crash was reported on Route 85 near Scott High School at around 3 p.m. The road is closed in both directions at this time. There is no word on injuries at this point. The Boone County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police is responding at the scene. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
A father and stepmother are charged with first-degree murder in the starvation death of their 6-year-old boy who authorities say weighed just 17 pounds when he died last week.
In just the few minutes Patrick Simon spent with Ms. Ann Louise (her full name is not released to project her safety), he found out right away that clearly two things mattered most to her.
The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Kanawha, County, West Virginia later this week.
Ohio voters will decide ballot issues on Tuesday that would place limits on drug prices and expand victims' rights in criminal proceedings, along with several mayoral races.
A 59-year-old man was charged with impregnating a 14-year-old disabled girl.
Health officials in West Virginia say there was an HIV outbreak that involved people from 15 counties.
A young man detained by police during a drunken argument was found to be carrying a baby python in his pants, and may be in trouble under animal welfare laws.
