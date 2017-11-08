Matthew McConaughey delivers 4,500 Thanksgiving turkeys in Kentu - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Matthew McConaughey delivers 4,500 Thanksgiving turkeys in Kentucky

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey’s hometown may be Austin, but he brought some Thanksgiving cheer to families in Kentucky last weekend.

He surprised 250 volunteers by joining their numbers last Saturday as they worked with Wild Turkey Bourbon to pass out 4,500 free turkeys to people in Lawrenceburg, Ky., where the whiskey is made. McConaughey is a brand spokesman and Facebook lived the experience.

“Thanksgiving, gratitude — we believe in our family that the more you’re thankful for, the more you show gratification for, the more you’re gonna create in your life to be thankful for,” McConaughey told the volunteers.

A video shows him approaching a brick home, where a number of women had gathered together to do arts and crafts.

“It’s a sexy man carrying a turkey!” one of them said as McConaughey walked into the house with the free turkey.

He took pictures with them and then continued handing out more of the free birds donated by Butterball. The day also happened to be special in another way — it was McConaughey’s 48th birthday.

Last year McConaughey joined Gov. Greg Abbott in delivering Meals on Wheels during Thanksgiving.

