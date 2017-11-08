Deputies searching for missing Chillicothe woman

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — Deputies in Ross County are searching for Rebecca Blessing, who has been missing since Monday.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Blessing, 50, has multiple medical problems and was last seen at her residence in the 500 block of Scioto Woods in Chillicothe.

Blessing is described as a white female, blonde hair, blue eyes, and approximately 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on Blessing’s whereabouts can call the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.