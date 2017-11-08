Deputies searching for missing Chillicothe woman

Deputies in Pike County, Ohio are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous. They warn that he should not be approached.
Deputies in Chillicothe, Ohio are searching for Rebecca Blessing, who has been missing since Monday.
According to the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, Bruce McCullough, who walked away from a work release from the Beckley Correctional Center, has been captured.
A father and stepmother are charged with first-degree murder in the starvation death of their 6-year-old boy who authorities say weighed just 17 pounds when he died last week.
A 59-year-old man was charged with impregnating a 14-year-old disabled girl.
Police say a man from Wisconsin has been charged with kidnapping after he traveled to Ohio to meet a 12-year-old girl he met online.
Several dozen people are behind bars Tuesday afternoon as Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced one of the biggest drug operations in the opioid crisis to date.
A worker in a dining hall at Ohio University has been charged with making terroristic threats after police said he planned to “take down” other employees.
The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Kanawha, County, West Virginia later this week.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
A father and stepmother are charged with first-degree murder in the starvation death of their 6-year-old boy who authorities say weighed just 17 pounds when he died last week.
A man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Sissonville, West Virginia morning.
In just the few minutes Patrick Simon spent with Ms. Ann Louise (her full name is not released to project her safety), he found out right away that clearly two things mattered most to her.
The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Kanawha, County, West Virginia later this week.
The student’s mother was talking to the bus driver in the lane of travel when she was hit by a man on his way to work.
Ohio voters will decide ballot issues on Tuesday that would place limits on drug prices and expand victims' rights in criminal proceedings, along with several mayoral races.
A 59-year-old man was charged with impregnating a 14-year-old disabled girl.
In an effort to fight “revenge porn”, Facebook and the Australian government are teaming up in a controversial way to prevent the images from being posted on social media.
Health officials in West Virginia say there was an HIV outbreak that involved people from 15 counties.
