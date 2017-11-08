Facebook wants you to upload nude photos to combat ‘revenge porn’

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA (NEWS10) – In an effort to fight “revenge porn”, Facebook and the Australian government are teaming up in a controversial way to prevent the images from being posted on social media.

According to Australia’s eSafety Commission, if you’re concerned that your intimate photos may end up on Instagram or Facebook, you will be asked to send your own nude photos to yourself in a Facebook message.

Facebook will then put a digital fingerprint on the image and will block the sensitive image from appearing if someone tries to upload that same image to Facebook or Instagram.

eSafety Commissioner Inman Grant told the Australian Broadcasting Company that Facebook is not storing these images but are using artificial intelligence and other photo-matching technologies to prevent the image from being posted.

“This partnership gives Australians a unique opportunity to proactively inoculate themselves from future image-based abuse by coming to our portal and reporting tool,” Grant said.

The Australian government says about 20 percent of Australians experienced image-based abuse.

In April, Facebook announced that it would take steps to combat “revenge porn.” Any intimate photos that are posted and flagged on Facebook or Instagram will automatically be marked to prevent future postings of those images.

Facebook says Australia is one of four countries testing out new tools to combat “revenge porn” on the social network.