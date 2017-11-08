Man Arrested After Stealing Several Pieces of Equipment from Store in Gallipolis

Matthew McConaughey brought some Thanksgiving cheer to families in Kentucky last weekend.
Institute, WV (WOWK) - Do you have what it takes to be able to put on that uniform, carry that badge, and call yourself a police officer? "Just that will power and drive to succeed," says Cpl. Jamie Barker. "You have got to be completely prepared to give it all you got. Your heart has to be in it for the right reasons," adds Basic Officer Zachary Chestnut. By spending just one morning at the West Virginia State Police Academy you can see the mental a...
In just the few minutes Patrick Simon spent with Ms. Ann Louise (her full name is not released to project her safety), he found out right away that clearly two things mattered most to her.
Psychologists say playing Christmas songs on a loop can be bad for retailer workers’ mental health.
Twitter says it's ending its iconic 140-character limit - and giving nearly everyone 280 characters.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
A father and stepmother are charged with first-degree murder in the starvation death of their 6-year-old boy who authorities say weighed just 17 pounds when he died last week.
A man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Sissonville, West Virginia morning.
The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Kanawha, County, West Virginia later this week.
The student’s mother was talking to the bus driver in the lane of travel when she was hit by a man on his way to work.
Ohio voters will decide ballot issues on Tuesday that would place limits on drug prices and expand victims' rights in criminal proceedings, along with several mayoral races.
A 59-year-old man was charged with impregnating a 14-year-old disabled girl.
In an effort to fight “revenge porn”, Facebook and the Australian government are teaming up in a controversial way to prevent the images from being posted on social media.
Health officials in West Virginia say there was an HIV outbreak that involved people from 15 counties.
