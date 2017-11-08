Man Arrested After Stealing Several Pieces of Equipment from Sto - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Arrested After Stealing Several Pieces of Equipment from Store in Gallipolis

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after several pieces of construction equipment was stolen from a store in Gallipolis.

According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, 36-year-old Shaw L. Cox, of Point Pleasant, W.Va. was taken into custody as a result of the investigation. 

Sheriff Champlin says that several pieces of construction equipment was stolen from the Thomas Do-It Center in Gallipolis, OH on Monday, November 6th.

“I am thankful for this quick resolution to this investigation and being able to provide justice for the victim in this case. Our deputies worked diligently from the tips provided by the public after surveillance images from this investigation were released on our social media site. It’s this type of communication and cooperation between the citizens of Gallia County and law enforcement that is proving to be successful in solving these types of crimes promptly” States Sheriff Champlin.

