'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in Pike County, Ohio

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) – Deputies in Pike and Ross Counties are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous.

According to Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader, Kiser Lee Stargell is believed to be driving a burgundy 1997 Buick with Ohio license plate HBS 2211. Sheriff Reader says the car was taken at gunpoint in Ross County.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Stargell is asked to call the Ross County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

Sheriff Reader warns that Stargell should not be approached.

The Sheriff’s Office did not specify why they were originally looking for Stargell.

